After Miles Morales, Marvel's Moon Girl teams up with Avengers to fix a dinosaur problem in the latest comic

Lunella Lafayette aka Moon Girl, will continue her universe tour in the upcoming Marvel one-shot comic, Avengers and Moon Girl #1. Written by Mohale Mashigo and drawn by Diogenes Neves, the storyline follows the events of Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1, which will hit the shelves on June 1, 2022.

Moon Girl will protect the Earth with the other mighty Avengers (Image via Marvel)

She first appeared in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1, released in November 2015. She is a nine-year-old genius with an intellectual level similar to Reed Richards. She has shown her smartness by solving a competitive test designed by Dr. Bruce Banner. Another thing that makes her one of the most brilliant minds in the universe are the gadgets invented and used by her to aid her heroic pursuits.

Moon Girl teams up with other Avengers including Captain Marvel and Iron Man in the upcoming comics

According to Marvel, the upcoming comic book sees the young girl being called up by the strongest Avengers to fix a rogue dinosaur activity in Avengers and Moon Girl #1.

The synopsis reads:

Even after a team-up with Miles Morales to scout Brooklyn for her missing T-Rex, Moon Girl is still missing Devil Dinosaur. And now she has a wonky Devil clone to try and stabilize for fear of explosive repercussions. But the Avengers have found some rogue dinosaur activity and need her to come with them right away to fix it – from Wakanda to the moon!

Mashigo, in an interview on the official website, stated:

“Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true. Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter."

Following Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1, the comic book will be a source that will let the readers know the prominence of the young genius. So, there's a possibility that we might see her join forces with Reed Richards sometime in the future.

The young genius girl will protect the world in the upcoming comic (Image via Marvel)

Moon Girl is also getting an animated show, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, that will air on Disney in Summer 2022. The show will feature voiceovers from Laurence Fishburne, Gary Anthony Williams, Diamond White, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Jermaine Fowler, and Sasheer Zamata.

Along with Mashigo and Neves, the comic also features mind-blowing cover art by Alitha E. Martinez, and the variant cover comes from the talented Jahnoy Lindsay. The one-shot will hit the stands on July 13.

