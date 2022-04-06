Stella McCartney X Disney: Where to buy, release date, and more about the Fantasia collection

Legendary fashion designer, Stella McCartney, is collaborating with Disney to create a capsule based on the 1940 film, Fantasia. The unisex collection features motifs and graphics heavily inspired by the avant-grande film, and is a visual treat for the eyes.

The capsule will release as part of the Spring 2022 collection, "Mushrooms Are The Future." The official release date of this whimsical and vibrant collection is April 6, 2022.

More about the Stella McCartney X Disney Fantasia Collection

Stella McCartney x Disney Mickey Mouse and Fantasia collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Fantasia capsule features psychedelic patterns and playful graphics that tie in with the youthful personality of the brand. It revitalizes the classic Disney-animated world of Fantasia and gives it a tribute for being relevant even today.

The designer has used recycled and reused materials to construct a few pieces of the capsule. The capsule includes accessories like bucket hats, pool slides, sneakers, safari caps, sneakers, sandals, and shoulder bags, but the apparel line might just be the showstealer. With gorgeous, psychadelic designs and prints in a variety of garments like trousers, jackets, oversized parkas, and knitwear- we are spoilt.

While the capsule is only available for adults at the moment, it might be extended to children in August 2022.

Delving into the inspiration behind the capsule

Stella McCartney. Image via LVMH.

The unisex collection was inspired by McCartney's love for the 1940 film Fantasia, which was radical for its time. It combined experimental visual effects with classical music by Bach, Tchaikovsky, and Beethoven.

Other than Fantasia graphics, we see Mickey Mouse making an appearance in the collection since she was influenced by The Sorcerer's Apprentice and Rite of Spring.

In an interview with WWD, McCartney spoke about the upcoming Fantasia collection,

“Linda (her mother), was a huge fan of Disney, so I grew up watching ‘Fantasia.’ I loved escaping reality into this colorful and psychedelic world of magic, animals and powerful symphony music. It was ahead of the time then, and is more relevant than ever now. It felt natural to trip into ‘Stella McCartney Presents Disney Fantasia’ from our love affair with the magic of mushrooms."

She further talked about her excitement for the project,

"I’m so excited to introduce one of Disney’s most beautiful animations to a new generation through fashion."

The collection also features a sustainable Loop Sneaker which showcases the Mickey Mouse rainbow graphic, as well as the brand's classic Elyse platform that will appear with Fantasia prints.

The capsule will launch on April 6, 2022 on the brand's official e-commerce site in a price range of £50 to £2500.

