Where to buy Disney's Star Wars Day 2022 collection: Price and more explored

Disney is all set to celebrate May 4, aka the annual Stars Wars Day, for 2022. The company has kicked off the festivities a month earlier by dropping a new collection and a capsule to mark the occasion.

The official website rolled out four new silhouettes in both adult and kid sizes for the Stars Wars Day 2022 celebration. The catchphrase for the occasion is "May the Fourth Be With You."

More about Disney's Star Wars Day 2022 collection

May the Fourth Be With You collection (Image via Disney)

The collection is heavily based on Disney+ shows, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The collection has Grogu and Star Wars Bounty Hunter themes, with four new designs that can be chosen in different styles, sizes, and colors.

The Star Wars Bounty Hunters short-sleeved tees in adult sizes S to 3XL can be bought for $24.99 each in a cotton or blended style.

The cotton T-shirts are available in a variety of colors, including Athletic Heather, Putty, Soft Pink, Sunflower, Royal Heather, Athletic Navy, Charcoal Heather, and White.

The blended T-shirts can also be customized with different colors, including Denim Snow Heather, Putty Snow Heather, Graphite Snow Heather, Black Snow Heather, Celadon Snow Heather, and Berry Snow Heather.

The Bounty Hunters long-sleeved adult T-shirt can be bought for $29.99 in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. It is available in different colors, including White, Athletic Heather, New Red, Royal, Charcoal Heather, and Black.

The Bounty Hunters kids' short-sleeved tees can be availed for $19.99 each in sizes ranging from S to XL. It can be customized with different colors, including White, Athletic Heather, Sunflower, Soft Pink, Royal, Red, Athletic Navy, and Black.

The last piece from the Bounty Hunters-themed silhouette is the adult pullover hoodie for $39.99 in sizes S to 3XL. The pullover hoodie is available in colors such as Black, Graphite Heather, Red Heather, and Royal Heather.

The next items from the collection are the Grogu-themed pieces, including short-sleeved cotton T-shirts, short-sleeved blended T-shirts, long-sleeved T-shirts, kids T-shirts, and pullover hoodies.

These items can be purchased at the same price as the Bounty Hunters-themed apparel. They also have the same color palette and customization choices.

The same applies to the Boba Fett and The Mandalorian-themed apparel, as well as the Star Wars: May The Fourth Be With You 2022 logo apparel collection.

All these products can be bought from shop.disney.com from now until May 4, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh