Disney x Coach merch drop: Where to buy, price, and more about the new collection

Disney is collaborating with Coach to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. The merchandise collection offers more than a dozen items to choose from. The collection offers apparel selection, accessories selection, and of course the iconic bags.

The merchandise can be availed both online and at Walt Disney stores. The collection is live on e-commerce sites coach.com and shopdisney.com. Coach took the celebration of the 50th anniversary a step forward with an online livestream of the latest merch.

More about Disney x Coach 50th anniversary merch

Walt Disney World 50th anniversary merch collection (Image via Coach)

Coach is known for creating luxurious and designer handbags, apparel, wallets and accessories, while Mickey Mouse is an iconic character who is seen everywhere, from runways to TV series. Thus, this co-branding creates a must-have collection that is bound to be iconic in itself.

In celebration of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary, the collection is available at 4 Disney Parks: Discovery Trading in Disney's Animal Kingdom, Creations Shop in EPCOT, Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom, and Legends of Hollywood in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney Springs @DisneySprings Create magical memories with the #DisneyxCoach Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection, available at Disney Springs on March 30. The collection includes accessories, bags and more, featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends with a touch of nostalgia. Create magical memories with the #DisneyxCoach Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection, available at Disney Springs on March 30. The collection includes accessories, bags and more, featuring Mickey Mouse and Friends with a touch of nostalgia. https://t.co/k39ypKmhCJ

The lowest priced collectible from the collection is the Mug for $35 USD. Touring Mickey Mouse Bag charm from the collection is available for $65. Mickey Mouse Coin Case can be availed for $75 in 'Brass' and 'Electric Red' colorways. Card Case in Signature Textile Jacquard with Castle Embroidery can be availed for $95 in 'Cocoa Multi' colorway. Small Wristlet with Walt Disney World motif in 'Brass/ Chalk Multi' colorway can be availed for $95. Sport Slide with Walt Disney motifs can be availed for $110 in 'Ice Purple', 'Electric Red', 'Cocoa', and 'Navy' colorways. Triple Rib T-shirt from the collection can be availed for $130 in lavendar color. Motif T-shirts from the collection can be availed for $150 in 'Tan Signature', 'Midnight Navy', and 'Signature C' colorways. Messenger Crossbody bags from the collection can be availed for $225 in 'Brass/Chalk' and ' Brass/Electric Red' colorways. Swinger 20 bag can be purchased for $225 in 'Brass/ Chalk Multi' colorway, whereas Swinger bag in Textile Jacquard can be availed for $425 in 'Brass/Cocoa Burnished Amber Multi' colorway. Charter Belt bag from the collection can be purchased for $225 in 'Honeycomb Multi' and 'Midnight Navy Multi' colorways, whereas Belt Bag in Textile Jacquard can be purchased for $450 in 'Brass Cocoa' colorway. Duffle 13 bag can be purchased for $275 in Honeycomb colorway. Walt Disney World Sweatshirt can be purchased for $275 in Midnight Navy Multi color in size range of XS to XXL. Accordian Zip Wallet can be purchased for $275 in 'Brass/Electric Red' and Accordian Zip Wallet in Textile Jacquard can be purchased for $295 in 'Brass/Cocoa Burnished Amber Multi' colorway. Kitt Messenger Bodybag in Textile Jacquard can be purchased for $275 in 'Brass/Cocoa Burnished Amber Multi' colorway. Hoodies from the collection can be bought for $295 in 'Tan Signature' and 'Electric Red' colorways. Field Tote bag from the collection can be bought for $495 in 'Brass/ Chalk Multi', 'Brass/ Honeycomb Multi', and 'Pewter/ Midnight Navy Multi' colorways. Whereas, the bestseller from the collection is Field Tote 40 in Textile Jacquard for $595 in 'Brass/ Cocoa' colorway. Duffle Bag from the collection can be purchased in 'Black Copper/ Midnight Navy Multi' colorway for $550 and Duffle Bag in Textile Jacquard can be purchased for $595 in 'Brass/ Cocoa' colorway. Backpack from the collection can be availed for $550 in 'Black Copper/ Midnight Navy Multi' colorway. The most expensive offering from the collection is the iconic Rogue 25 handbag for $875 in 'Brass/Cocoa Burnished Amber Multi' colorway. The Rogue 25 handbag is available for $695 in 'Brass/ Electric Red' colorway.

Disney Springs @DisneySprings It’s here! Shop the #DisneyxCoach Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection. The collection features a Coach Mickey ear headband and plush that are exclusive to select Disney locations, including Marketplace Co-Op and Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories. It’s here! Shop the #DisneyxCoach Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collection. The collection features a Coach Mickey ear headband and plush that are exclusive to select Disney locations, including Marketplace Co-Op and Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories. https://t.co/zMyEki5dIE

The Disney x Coach collection features iconic characters Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto Dog, Daisy, and Mickey embroidered on the collection pieces. The collection retails in a price range of $35 to $875. To shop for the collection, one can head to shop.disney.com or coach.com.

Edited by Somava Das