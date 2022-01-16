What is so special about Coach purses? Brand's history explored

Coach is a forever-developing brand with more than 60 years of experience in creating and manufacturing signature handbags. Coach is a brand that you can rely on entirely. It has grown its empire from just six employees into a multi-billion-dollar empire.

Their dedication to creating sturdy and luxurious handbags remains the same even after years. These bags are known for their superior quality and outstanding customer service. Let us explore the brand and its journey in more depth.

How did the journey begin?

The journey of the luxury brand started in 1941 as a family-run workshop. It was in the city of Manhattan, in a small loft, where six artisans handcrafted leather bags using their talent and exquisitely unique skills. Coach has grown massively since then, but the one thing they never compromise on is quality.

To this day, all coach bags and accessories have to undergo a stringent quality test before being accepted at the stores. Along with this, Coach offers you a lifetime of partnership.

For any problem arising from a genuine coach bag, the company offers a simple $20 shipment back to the manufacturer. That means once you buy a coach bag, you will be a lifelong associate as the bag will either be repaired or you will be offered a significant discount on your next Coach purchase.

Reasons for the popularity of Coach

Coach has a significant fandom owing to its exclusivity, quality, and trendy innovations. All through, the brand offers the best quality leather. They are available at the most affordable price within their category.

Coach manufacturers only inspect 90% of the leather goods that they inspect. This means that coaches will sell only the best quality of goods. The leather used is superlative in grades that are manufactured following strict standards.

Coach has also committed to promoting sustainable fashion by sourcing 90% of their leather from Silver and Gold-rated Leather Working Group tanneries by 2025. Coach leather also takes a long time to soften. The process is precise, and no shortcut is taken to ensure the uniform color and texture of the material.

The bags are put together using double stitching that guarantees a stronger than average stitch. Their ranges are all comprised. Coach offers timeless bags that can suit every style and need. Their collection varies from trending mini bags to commuter-friendly totes.

The Original American House of Leather, Coach, offers an exciting range of bags. Their USP lies in their legacy. Only the best bags in the world can be worthy of becoming a coach bag in the end.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar