How much are Loewe 'Puzzle' bags? Where to buy and more

Loewe is a luxury fashion house founded in 1846 and is based in Spain. The fashion house specializes in clothing, leather goods, perfumes and other accessories in the fashion department.

Each year comes with an array of new It bags, which are seen on the streets worn by fashionistas and stars. It's a bag that everyone needs, even if they already own 100s of other different bags. This year's favorite contender is the Loewe Puzzle bag courtesy of Jonathan Anderson.

All about the Loewe Puzzle Bag: Pricing, where to buy and more

After Anderson joined the Loewe brand in 2013, he gave this brand many classic and trendy bags. Just a year after joining, Anderson made a significant addition to the collection of Loewe bags by giving them the design of Puzzle bag .

Puzzle Bag was first seen at the men's spring 2015 show in Paris, and with the timeline extended, created many other puzzle bags for both men and women. Like all other bags of the Loewe label, the Puzzle is handcrafted in Madrid, where roughly nine pieces of leather are patchworked together in a precise manner. The bag is now available in pebbled calfskin, goatskin, and calfskin in mini, nano, small and medium sizes.

The bags can be purchased from Loewe's official website, as well as fine luxury retail department stores and their websites.

Women's Puzzle Bags

1) Nano Puzzle Bag

'Nano Puzzle', just as the name suggests, is the smallest succession of Loewe's Puzzle handbag line. This version of the handbag line was launched just in time for the Valentine's Day. The bag is available in six different colors i.e. yellow, tan, warm desert, avocado green, vermilion, and pacific aqua. The bag is priced at $1645.

2) Mini Puzzle Bag

Mini Puzzle bag is the second smallest size of the Puzzle handbag line. The classic calfskin bag comes in 9 different colors. The bag is in a cuboid shape and has a precise cutting technique with distinctive geometric lines. The bag can be styled over shoulder, cross-body, top handle or clutch carry.

The bag is available in different patterns, such classic calfskin, goatskin, and soft-grained calfskin. It also comes in different prints such as Otori-sama, herbarium, pansies etc. The bag price ranges between $2350- $3000.

3) Small Puzzle bags

The small puzzle bag is the 3rd size on the list. The bag is big enough to fit your essentials: such as a phone, makeup, water bottle, mini wallet, as well as mini notebook. The classic calfskin version of the bag comes in 8 colors, including black, berry, tan and mustard. The bag comes in different patterns, such as classic calfskin, nappa calfskin, goatskin, and soft-grained calfskin. It also comes in different prints, which include monograms, pansies, herbarium and zig-zag. The price range of the bag is $3200 to $4300.

4) Medium Puzzle bags

This is the largest size for the Puzzle bag, which has high capacity and can store all the essentials, plus a whole lot of other things. The bag will be the perfect tote for the day. It comes in different patterns, such as classic calfskin, nappa calfskin, and soft-grained calfskin. It also comes in different prints, i.e. monocoloured, multi-coloured, edged and soft. The price of this bag ranges from $3200 to $4300.

History of Loewe Brand

The Loewe brand is LVHM'S oldest fashion house in luxury. Enrique Loewe (a merchant of Hessian origin) joined the Spanish leather craftsmen group in Madrid and created the idea of the label.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 1900s people started taking a great interest in the brand, especially after Queen Ena (Victoria Eugenie) took favor in the brand and became a regular customer. In 1905, 'Loewe' obtained a Royal Warrant of Appointment and became Piveyor of the Royal Household of Spain. After this appointment, the company quickly grew in popularity and many notable figures started taking interest in the brand.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider