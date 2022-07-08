Who is more powerful between Thor and Hercules (and why is it the God of Thunder)? Love and Thunder mid-credit scene breakdown

Thor and Hercules have been fighting in Marvel comics since the 1960s to find out who is mightier. While some of us may take the God of Thunder's side, Hercules, the Prince of Power, is not an easy foe to beat.

The duo has tried everything from hand-to-hand combat to arm-wrestling to find out who bites the dust, but a brawl between the two gods is not as easy as one might think.

Love and Thunder took us through tons of ups and downs while expanding MCU in a glamorous way. While the movie failed to rise above Ragnarok, it did have its own shine!

It introduced us to some of Marvel's stellar comic characters, such as Gorr the God Butcher and Zeus, but its introduction of Hercules in the mid-credit scene takes the cake as it sets the ramp for the future of the God of Thunder.

Thor vs Hercules: Who will win?

1) Love and Thunder mid-credit scene breakdown

As we saw in the movie, Thor seemingly killed Zeus with his own Lighting Bolt in his own land and then gave the weapon to Valkyrie. But the mid-credit scene picks up with Zeus hurting but still very much alive. As it turns out, it's not that easy to kill gods after all.

The God of Thunder may have been unsuccessful in killing the God of Sky, but he was very well successful in bruising his ego. And that's where Love and Thunder's mid-credit scene comes in!

Luke Becker @LukeBecker_YN26 Anyone want to take a moment to appreciate how awesome Thor: Love and Thunder looks? Would be nice to do that instead of shitting on every shot and intentionally taking stills that look better in motion. Anyone want to take a moment to appreciate how awesome Thor: Love and Thunder looks? Would be nice to do that instead of shitting on every shot and intentionally taking stills that look better in motion. https://t.co/WGIG6tqMJk

It showcases a very much alive Zeus giving a special lecture on how superheroes have destroyed the reputation of gods and how they need to learn a lesson.

His being alive wasn't the shocking part, though. The stunning aspect was the person at the receiving end of Zeus' lecture: his son, the Prince of Power, Hercules.

The scene sets the stage for Thor's next movie. It will portray him and Hercules going into a much-awaited tussle as Hercules acquires his father's Lightning Bolt and makes the God of Thunder learn the very lesson he had the misfortune to hear in the first place.

This means the upcoming Thor flick will show a hard-headed fight between the two gods. But what is left to untangle is who is mightier and who might win?

2) Might of Prince of Power

Hercules in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

"Whatever Thor canst do — Hercules can accomplish more mightily!"

Born to the king of Olympian gods, Zeus, and his mistress, Alcmena of Thebes in Ancient Greece, Hercules was gifted with a strength that could overpower the strongest of gods. His power knew no measure.

He was so strong that when Hera, Zeus' wife, sent two serpents to kill him, he strangled both of them through his bare hands at the age of one.

He had extraordinary godlike strength, invulnerability, durability, and stamina. Some capabilities easily surpassed the vast majority of his race.

Apart from that, the demi-god also had regenerative healing, true immortality, superhuman dense tissue, superhuman speed, superhuman reflexes, superhuman leaping, and superhuman agility, to name a few.

3) Potency of God of Thunder

VICTHORSON @victhorson 🏻



Send in the comments more badass moments, best threatens, best lines of Thor in comics. This line is so badass!Send in the comments more badass moments, best threatens, best lines of Thor in comics. This line is so badass! 💪🏻⚡ Send in the comments more badass moments, best threatens, best lines of Thor in comics. https://t.co/0BM6BOn3du

"Watch thy step, Hercules. This path is uneven at best."

Coming to the son of Odin that we know and love, Thor has done the unthinkable many times in the MCU. He killed Thanos, a being powerful enough to wield six Infinity Stones and erase half of the universe's population, and has defeated many powerful foes in battle.

He is also considered the strongest Avenger, given that he is a literal immortal god with a powerful weapon like Mjolnir.

The God of Thunder also has superhuman speed, strength, stamina, durability, agility, and reflexes capable of giving Hercules the fight of his life. Apart from that, the abilities that set him on the stronger side are his powers of vast energy manipulation, weather control, odinforce, and cosmic pyrokinesis, to name a few.

4) Who will win?

The duo has been fighting in the comics to figure out the question themselves. When it comes to pure strength, Hercules has had a bit of an upper hand, but it is evident in the comics that if Odinson uses his entire power-set, Hercules does not stand a chance.

They first fought in Journey Into Mysteries Annual #1, which proved to be a draw as Zeus interrupted the battle before they could find a clear winner. Their second combat began in Thor #126, which had a clear winner in Hercules, as the struggle only banked on pure strength and endurance.

Their third tussle in Thor #221 also proved a stalemate, making things much more exciting.

But during their fourth fight in Thor: Blood Oath, things became clear as the God of Thunder won using his full capabilities, which the Prince of Power refused to count as he considered it cheating on his opponent's part.

While we agree with Hercules, we must admit that Thor's thunder sets him apart from the rest of the crowd. As far as we are concerned, no one should dare to steal it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far