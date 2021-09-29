Fans react to return of Ultron as Marvel's 'What If...?' teases season finale with Episode 8 

The latest episode of What If…? by Marvel Studios explored an alternate reality where Ultron, created by Tony Stark, succeeded in his plan to overthrow the Avengers. He upgraded himself with a vibranium synthezoid which was known to be Vision in the main timeline.

What If…? Episode 8 also showcased Ultron's path towards universal domination. Furthermore, as teased in the previous episode's end, this version of Ultron also acquires the infinity stones, making it one of the most powerful beings/machines in the MCU.

The series hinted at an Avengers-like team-up early on with a promo that Marvel released in partnership with Hyundai. The promo showcased T'Challa's Star-Lord, Doctor Strange Supreme, Captain Carter, Party Thor, and The Watcher fighting against the legion of Ultron bots. This is likely part of the finale (i.e. Episode eight).

Warning: This article contains spoilers for What If...? Episode 8 - What If..Ultron won?

How fans reacted to 'What If...?' Episode 8 with the return of Ultron, Zola, and Hawkeye

The episode primarily took place on Earth, where Ultron had succeeded in acquiring the launch codes and killing most of the Avengers. This resulted in "the murder bot," causing a total nuclear holocaust in which only Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) and Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow) survived out of the known characters from the Avengers and SHEILD.

5 year old me when Dora tells me where the fox is #WhatIf spoilers5 year old me when Dora tells me where the fox is #WhatIf spoilers

5 year old me when Dora tells me where the fox is https://t.co/0mvwg96g3L

Matt Ramos @therealsupes I thought Nova debuted in the MCU for a split second in this #WhatIf episode. They got me.😭 I thought Nova debuted in the MCU for a split second in this #WhatIf episode. They got me.😭

Grace @graciealltheway



#WhatIf this episode really was just the watcher panicking for 30 minutes 😭😭😭 this episode really was just the watcher panicking for 30 minutes 😭😭😭



#WhatIf https://t.co/XvGqWgjh3j

HE LITERALLY KILLS THANOS SO CASUALLY 💀 #WhatIf SpoilersHE LITERALLY KILLS THANOS SO CASUALLY 💀 #WhatIf Spoilers

HE LITERALLY KILLS THANOS SO CASUALLY 💀 https://t.co/l2PA7wxiDN

#Whatif NAT WITH RED GUARDIANS SHIELD IS ADORABLE 😭 NAT WITH RED GUARDIANS SHIELD IS ADORABLE 😭

#Whatif https://t.co/pjgCD7p86L

#WhatIf So you’re telling me out of the 14 million possibilities Doctor Strange saw in End Game not a single one was Vision just splitting thanks Thanos in half like some cheese…. So you’re telling me out of the 14 million possibilities Doctor Strange saw in End Game not a single one was Vision just splitting thanks Thanos in half like some cheese….



#WhatIf https://t.co/wdPtCnLwFb

Marvel's What If…? Episode 7 also included callbacks and parallels to previous films in the original MCU timeline. The most obvious of them was Clint sacrificing himself as Natasha did in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Who voiced whom in 'What If...?' Episode 8?

What If...? @whatifofficial What If… Ultron Won? Discover the answer to the question in the eighth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf , streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. What If… Ultron Won? Discover the answer to the question in the eighth episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf, streaming tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/McPY67mJKr

Jeffrey Wright returns as The Watcher and does more than guide viewers through the alternate universe of Ultron supremacy, while Jeremy Renner voices Clint Barton (Hawkeye). The voice cast also includes Lake Bell, who voices Natasha Romanoff, and Alexandra Daniels voiced Captain Marvel/ Carol Danvers.

Furthermore, Mick Wingert returns to voice Iron Man (Tony Stark), while Josh Keaton briefly voiced Steve Rogers in the episode. In an exciting surprise, Toby Jones returns as the voice of Dr. Arnim Zola.

Episode 7 ends in a cliffhanger when The Watcher escapes Ultron's attack to enlist Supreme Doctor Strange to help him fight the AI synthezoid. The next episode, which will be the last of season 1, will deal with the two gathering a team of characters from the multiverse to fight against Ultron, who now has the infinity stones.

