GTA Online is possibly one of the best racing games involving a vast open-world despite it not being an out and out racing game. The game is packed to the brim with quality cars that are all unique in their own way.

Rockstar likes to take inspiration from real-life cars and make satirical versions of car manufacturers to poke fun at them in the game. GTA Online trumps the already-impressive roster of cars from Story Mode and each major update adds a fleet of new cars to the game as well.

The game makes has a satisfying racing game experience given the numerous creative racing game modes one can take part in. Outside of Races, players can also choose to carry out missions and Heists in powerful and roomy SUVs.

Here are some of the most expensive SUVs one can buy in the game.

5 most expensive SUVs in GTA Online

5) Lampadati Novak

"No, you didn't misread anything. This is a Lampadati. And an SUV. At the same time. Why? Who can say. But if someone tells you they crossbred a thoroughbred racehorse with a hippo, do you question their motives? No, you buy it, take a selfie with it, throw it in storage, and start bragging to your friends."

Advertisement

-GTA Online description

Price: $608,000

4) Mammoth Patriot Stretch

"Are you an excitable minor in rented formalwear whose life ambition is to lean out of the windows and pretend to be drunk on your way to prom? Or maybe you're a narcoterrorist with a large retinue and a really important client meeting? How about a Z-List celebrity trapped in a death spiral of conspicuous consumption? Whatever your needs may be, the Patriot Stretch has room to spare."

-GTA Online description

Price: $611,800

3) Canis Seminole Frontier

Advertisement

Description not available

Price: $678,000

2) Ubermacht Rebla GTS

"Here you are again, stuck in the commute, bricked in with all the other SUVs. How much time have you spent here? Weeks? Months? Years? Screw it. Stamp the gas, ram the traffic and take to the hills. You're free. Free from the system. Of course, you're too cowardly for that. But one day you'll snap and you'll be glad you have the reliable Rebla GTS to speed you away from reality."

-GTA Online description

Price: $1,175,000

1) Dundreary Landstalker XL

"The original Landstalker implied one of two things. You were a drug dealer, or you were a trophy wife. Now the massive Landstalker XL implies you're both."

-GTA Online description

Price: $1,220,000

An SUV might not be as quick as some of the classes in GTA Online but they make for great vehicles especially during Missions and Heists. Nothing feels quite as stylish as stepping out of an SUV, masked-up and ready for a Heist.

Due to them being able to fit a lot of players given their higher maximum capacity, they make for ideal vehicles to make a quick getaway after a Heist or Mission in GTA Online.

One should definitely be looking at performance handling rather than the price of an SUV when looking to buy one in the game.