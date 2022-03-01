4 great Tony Stark suit up moments

Tony Stark, the multi-billionaire superhero from the Marvel universe, is known for his larger-than-life moments in comics and movies. He is the one who leads the Avengers and has taken down the mightiest of supervillains from the MCU.

Apart from his epic fight scenes and immortal dialogs, his suit-up moments have also entertained fans over the years.

Four spine-tingling Tony Stark suit up instances

1) Mark 2/Iron Man (2008)

Let's get started with the first Iron Man movie from 2008, where Tony Stark made the Mark 2 suit. It came along with a cutting-edge design and advanced technology. When he put it on for the first time, the moment was highlighted by the addition of impressive CGI effects and electrifying background music.

Fans consider this suit-up scene and the following test flight scene one of the best of all Iron Man movies.

2) Mark 5/Iron Man 2 (2010)

Iron Man 2 features another Tony Stark suit-up scene that is a fan favorite. The instance happened when he put on his Mark 5, the first portable suit Tony had.

Stark wore the suit for the first time to stop Ivan Vanko from running a rampage in his own DIY super suit. The moment he stepped on a red suitcase that transformed into a full-sized suit was loved by Marvel fans.

3) Mark 7/The Avengers (2012)

Mark 7 was the first Iron Man suit with remote capabilities. It was first disclosed when Loki pushed Tony Stark out of a window. As Tony fell from the Stark Towers, he asked Jarvis to launch the Mark 7 suit, which came to him at sonic speed.

Just as he was about to hit the ground below, the suit reached him and took shape. Indeed, an electrifying suit-up scene that fans would love to rewatch.

4) Mark 44 AKA Hulkbuster/Avengers Age of Ultron (2015)

The last entry on this list is the mega-sized Iron Man suit that Tony Stark made to take down Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The suit was kept in one of Tony's personal satellites and, on his command, came down to him in South Africa while he was up against the green Avenger.

Marvel fans agree that this is one of the most epic suit-up scenes from movies that featured Iron Man.

