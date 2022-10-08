Chris Pratt: 5 lesser-known facts about The Super Mario Bros. Movie actor

Chris Pratt is widely loved and appreciated for his impeccable comic timing and charming persona. The actor most recently lent his voice to the character Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the trailer of which was released on October 6, 2022.

The trailer release was followed by some extreme reactions to Chris Pratt's performance as netizens found his voice to be fairly unsuitable for the role.

This isn't the first time, however, that Chris Pratt is assuming the role of a voice actor in an animated film. His role as Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie and Barley Lightfoot in Disney's Onward were both well received as the films went on to be critically acclaimed.

While Pratt is famously known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and the Jurassic World franchise. The actor has struggled for years and has come a long way to become the popular star that he is today. Here are some lesser-known facts about the Super Mario Bros. Movie star.

5 things you probably didn't know about Chris Pratt

1) Pratt once worked as a stripper

Chris Pratt (Image via GossipChimp)

Chris Pratt had to take up a bunch of odd jobs before he made it big in Hollywood and lived in a tent in Hawaii at the time. One of the jobs he worked was that of a daytime stripper.

Pratt has been open about his love for this kind of performance and the kind of freedom it gave him. During a time when he was getting a number of dance gigs, Chris decided that he might as well make money out of being a stripper.

Other than being a stripper, Pratt has also served as a waiter at a restaurant. It was in the same restaurant that he met Rae Dawn Chong, an actress who went on to help him be part of Cursed Part 3, a short horror film in which Pratt briefly appeared.

2) He owns a ranch

Chris at the ranch (Image via TODAY)

Chris Pratt has revealed several times that he is a passionate animal lover and has a variety of exotic pets at home. Lizards, fish, frogs, and exotic plants all grow in his house. Taking his love for Flora and Fauna forward, Chris Pratt now owns a ranch called Stillwater Ranch in San Juan Island. Caring for pigs, sheep, and everything living on his ranch is one of his favorite hobbies.

The actor frequently posts about all his exotic companions on the ranch and often speaks about his passion for looking after the place. Although he often has a tight schedule, he manages to spend time at Stillwater Ranch.

3) He wished to be a stuntman

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World (Image via Solo Moto)

One of the major reasons for Pratt's stardom is his ability to create excellent drama and action on screen. While this is obvious in action films and series like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Prime Video's The Terminal List, even his comedies have him performing some amazing physical comedy and winning viewers over. As a child, Pratt did in fact want to become a stuntman rather than an actor.

He also revealed that he would extensively practice falling down the stairs to endure the fall and prepare for a career as a stuntman. Although Pratt didn't end up as a Hollywood stuntman, he has proven his ability to make his body adapt to the kind of role he plays.

The actor gained some weight for his role in Parks and Rec and is said to have lost around 60 pounds in the six months before starring in Guardians of the Galaxy.

4) Chris Pratt initially rejected the role in Guardians of the Galaxy

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill (Image via GamesRadar)

Before Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt was best known for his role in Parks and Recreation, where his comic timing made him an extremely amusing and widely loved character. When Pratt was offered the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, he initially rejected it. He revealed that he assumed he wasn't ready to take up such a massive project at the time.

However, he was convinced to take up the role after the audition and went on to work hard and lose a significant amount of weight to fit into the character. Chris Pratt has now almost come to define the character of Peter Quill. The actor's comic timing and quirkiness have blended into the character and the established chemistry between Quill and the other guardians is almost irreplaceable.

5) He went on to steal the costume of Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy

Star Lord (Image via The Illuminerdi)

The costume design in Guardians of the Galaxy is very creative and something we haven't seen much of in modern cinema. All the characters fit perfectly into the kind of costumes the makers gave them and the actors have almost become synonymous with their characters in the movie. Pratt revealed that he once stole the Star-Lord's costume, which was a vital part of the film.

Pratt stole the costume for one of his visits to a children's hospital. He decided to visit the hospital in the costume to amuse the children and to probably also have a great time himself.

After The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Chris Pratt will also lend his voice to the newest Garfield film, which is expected to be released in 2024.

