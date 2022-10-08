Chris Pratt voice roles: 5 films the actor has been a part of

Chris Pratt's role in Super Mario Bros. Movie has generated a lot of extreme reactions since the release of the trailer on October 6, 2022.

While this isn't the first time the actor has lent his voice to computer generated characters, his previous performances have been well received. Chris Pratt's commendable comic timing translated through voice in those films.

However, since the release of Super Mario Bros. Movie's trailer, fans of the video game and the actor have been highly disappointed with how Mario was portrayed. The actor has lent his voice to the lead character, Mario, while Anya Taylor-Jones has lent hers to Princess Peach and Charlie Day played Luigi, both important characters in the video games.

The audience has, however, been critical of Chris Pratt's performance and has suggested that the production house hire voice actors instead of on-screen stars for publicity.

As the controversy around Pratt's role as Mario continues, here are some of the voice performances by Chris Pratt, before Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Films with Chris Pratt's voice performances

1) The Lego Movie (2014)

The LEGO Movie (Image via IMDB)

The Lego Movie was extremely popular for the computer graphics and pop culture references it had despite the plot being explored several times already. One of the major factors influencing the success of the film was Chris Pratt's voice role as Emmet Brickowski, an employee at a construction site who discovers his much larger destiny.

With major stars like Charlie Day, Morgan Freeman, Alison Brie and Will Arnett roped in for the project, The Lego Movie's drama was elevated by the performances. These performances all struck a perfect balance between being animated and mechanical as the lego structures would imaginably be.

The references to Batman, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and other pop culture icons, make the film all the more enjoyable.

2) Onward (2020)

Onward (Image via IMDB)

Onward is another popular animated film that stars Chris Pratt in one of the lead roles. It is an adventure fantasy film set in a technologically advanced world where Ian and Barley go on to find ways to resurrect their dead father. While Tom Holland plays the role of Ian, Chris Pratt voiced Barley.

Due to a release during the start of the pandemic, the film wasn't commercially successful. Onward did, however, receive positive reviews for its writing and the characterization of the two lead protagonists.

The performances by Holland and Pratt were appreciated for generating sufficient chemistry and affection between the characters to keep the audience hooked. Onward is streaming on Disney+.

3) Emmet's Holiday Party: A LEGO Movie Short (2018)

Emmet's Holiday Party (Image via Flickering Myth)

Four years after the first LEGO movie was released, Emmet's Holiday Party, starring Chris Pratt, was released. This one, however, is a short film set in Apocalypseburg. The film wasn't as widely watched as it wasn't a feature film, but Pratt's performance in it was consistent with his performance in The Lego Movie.

Emmet's Holiday Party also stars Will Arnett as Batman and features most of the characters who were in The Lego Movie. Despite the mix of characters who star in the movie, it is only around two minutes long. Brooklyn 99 star Stephanie Beatriz also plays a vital role in this film as Sweet Mayhem.

4) The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

The LEGO Movie 2 (Image via NPR)

After The Lego Movie, The Lego Batman Movie, and The Lego Ninjago Movie, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is the fourth movie in the LEGO film franchise.

Apart from the usual cast, including Chris Pratt, the film also starred Elizabeth Banks as Emmet's girlfriend, Lucy. The film premiered in 2019 and received positive reviews, but it couldn't reach up to the quality of the original film.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part revolves around Emmet Brickowski saving his friends from the perils of a foreign planet. He befriends Rick Dangerwest, who helps Emmet on his mission. The story is set in a mix of Apocalypseburg and the Systar System, called "Syspocalypstar."

5) Garfield (2024)

Garfield (Image via Empire Online)

Chris Pratt's most awaited performance, however, is his role as Garfield in Mark Dindal's Garfield. Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, and Samuel L. Jackson are other stars whose voices feature in Garfield.

The film is completely made out of computer graphics and is expected to be released on May 24, 2024. Sony Pictures will be releasing the film.

Garfield seems to be an opportunity for Pratt to prove himself as a comical voice actor, because of the cat's impeccable comic timing. That, combined with Pratt's sense of humor will be an exciting watch.

The trailer of Super Mario Bros. Movie is now out, and it is expected to be released on April 7, 2023.

