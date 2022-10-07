“You should hire voice actors”: Chris Pratt under fire for performance in Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer

The famous video game Super Mario Bros. now has its own movie, with Chris Pratt lending his voice to the Nintendo’s animated movie. The movie's trailer was released during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

The 2 minute 27 second trailer gives glimpses of the movie, along with the iconic Super Mario Bros. music. For the movie, Nintendo has teamed up with Illumination, the animation house.

While the trailer has been a super hit amongst fans, as it managed to gain traction of over 2 million people within a few hours, netizens do not seem to be happy with The Guardians of the Galaxy actor as they feel that the voice is not matching the movie’s main character.

Many mentioned that Chris Pratt sounds like himself in the movie and that the filmmakers should have hired a voice actor for the part. One netizen on Twitter said:

“Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this.”

Netizens slam Chris Pratt for his performance in Super Mario Bros. Movie after the trailer launch

Super Mario Bros. fans seemed to be over the moon after the trailer launch of the super hit video game’s movie adaptation. However, netizens are not impressed with Pratt’s voice in it. The internet has formed quite a harsh opinion after watching the trailer and hearing Pratt as Mario.

Pratt spoke two lines in the trailer, “What is this place?” and “Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!”, which gave the internet all the fodder they needed to go on a frenzy with memes and tweets.

Quinton Reviews🎬 @Q_Review Wow, that movie looks amazing and Chris Pratt still seems wildly miscast Wow, that movie looks amazing and Chris Pratt still seems wildly miscast

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss Everyone was hyped to hear Mario's voice when it's just Chris Pratt normal voice LMAOOO Everyone was hyped to hear Mario's voice when it's just Chris Pratt normal voice LMAOOO

Others highlighted how perfect Mario's French dub sounded.

Ollie 🎃 @TheQuiver_ twitter.com/animeajay/stat… Ajay @AnimeAjay French dub got a killer Mario lmao damn French dub got a killer Mario lmao damn https://t.co/H1Us82ueme WHY DO THEY GET SOMEBODY WHO ACTUALLY SOUNDS LIKE MARIO AND WE GET CHRIS PRATT???? WHY DO THEY GET SOMEBODY WHO ACTUALLY SOUNDS LIKE MARIO AND WE GET CHRIS PRATT????😭 twitter.com/animeajay/stat…

Vincent Martella @VinMan17 every italian when chris pratt was cast as mario every italian when chris pratt was cast as mario https://t.co/D2akK38S32

Comet 🐑🌟 | Lumi Pilot | Workin' on comms @starteas Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing

allegra frank @LegsFrank me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth me listening to chris pratt's voice come out of mario's mouth https://t.co/yH3IKPjMBm

While netizens are clearly of the opinion that Pratt was miscast for the movie, the actor thought of his role otherwise. Earlier this year, the Thor: Love and Thunder actor spoke to Variety and told how hard they had worked to craft the perfect Mario voice. He said:

“We tried out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of.”

Talking about the movie and his narration, he said:

“It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

The movie Super Mario Bros was announced in September 2021. The voicecast includes several A-listers, alongside Chris Pratt. The cast of the movie includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The movie is helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, with a screenplay by Matthew Fogel.

The upcoming movie will be the third installment in the Mario franchise. The iconic video game was adapted into a feature-length studio film in the early 90s, starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. The new movie is now all set to be released in theaters in April 2023 worldwide.

