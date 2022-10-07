''This is just Emmet playing Mario'': Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Movie voice sparks troll fest

The new trailer for Super Mario Bros. is out, and the biggest talking point is Chris Pratt's voice. Pratt, who voices Mario in the film, is being slammed by fans on Twitter for his voice acting.
Many mentioned that Chris Pratt sounds like himself and that the makers should have hired a voice actor for the part. One netizen said that it sounds like ''Emmet playing Mario,'' referring to Emmet Brickowski, the character voiced by Chris Pratt, from the 2014 animated flick, The Lego Movie.
Netizens mock Chris Pratt's voice in new Super Mario Bros. trailer
Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the new Super Mario Bros. teaser trailer. Many seem disappointed with Chris Pratt's voice acting. Some criticized his accent while others said that the actor basically sounded like himself.
Overall, the trailer has a charming vibe that fans of the beloved character will certainly love. The animation looks quite impressive and the overall tone is quirky enough to entice fans of the iconic video game franchise. The film is expected to be released on April 7, 2023 in theaters in the US.
More details about The Super Mario Bros. Movie plot and cast
The film focuses on its titular character who desperately tries to save a princess. A brief description of the film, according to IMDb, reads:
''A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.''
The voicecast includes several A-listers, starting with Chris Pratt, who voices the titular character. Pratt has previously voiced Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie in 2014, for which he received widespread critical acclaim. He's also voiced Barley Lightfoot in Dan Scanlon's critically acclaimed film, Onward.
Apart from Chris Pratt, the voicecast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Taylor-Joy has previously voiced the character of Marla Brenner in Lino DiSalvo's 2019 animated flick, Playmobil: The Movie.
Her other memorable roles came in shows and movies like The Witch, Emma, and Peaky Blinders, to name a few. The voicecast also stars:
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
The movie is helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and the screenplay is penned by Matthew Fogel. Horvath and Jelenic are best known for Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go!.
A quick look at the previous Mario movies
In 1986, a Japanese animated flick, titled Super Mario Bros.: Peach-Hime Kyushutsu Dai Sakusen!, was released. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Seven years later, Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel directed a live action film based on the character, titled Super Mario Bros.
The movie starred Bob Hoskins in the lead role, along with Dennis Hooper, John Leguizamo, and Samantha Mathis, among many others, in key supporting roles. Despite its critical and commercial failure, the film has garnered a significant cult following among fans of the video game franchise.
The upcoming The Super Mario Bros. movie will be the third installment in the Mario franchise, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release in 2023.