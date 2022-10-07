''This is just Emmet playing Mario'': Chris Pratt’s Super Mario Movie voice sparks troll fest

The new trailer for Super Mario Bros. is out, and the biggest talking point is Chris Pratt's voice. Pratt, who voices Mario in the film, is being slammed by fans on Twitter for his voice acting.

Many mentioned that Chris Pratt sounds like himself and that the makers should have hired a voice actor for the part. One netizen said that it sounds like ''Emmet playing Mario,'' referring to Emmet Brickowski, the character voiced by Chris Pratt, from the 2014 animated flick, The Lego Movie.

Kevinoo🌲☁️🌧🇲🇽 @KeroKevin_25 @prattprattpratt @supermariomovie This is the voice? This the “unlike anything you ever heard” you were hyping up for nothing? This is just Emmet playing Mario @prattprattpratt @supermariomovie This is the voice? This the “unlike anything you ever heard” you were hyping up for nothing? This is just Emmet playing Mario

Netizens mock Chris Pratt's voice in new Super Mario Bros. trailer

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the new Super Mario Bros. teaser trailer. Many seem disappointed with Chris Pratt's voice acting. Some criticized his accent while others said that the actor basically sounded like himself.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

PattyNest @PattyNest Chris Pratt's regular voice VS Chris Pratt's Mario voice Chris Pratt's regular voice VS Chris Pratt's Mario voice https://t.co/CirQMG3NSG

Colin @IntroSpecktive WAIT ITS JUST CHRIS PRATT’S NORMAL VOICE LMFAO WAIT ITS JUST CHRIS PRATT’S NORMAL VOICE LMFAO

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss Everyone was hyped to hear Mario's voice when it's just Chris Pratt normal voice LMAOOO Everyone was hyped to hear Mario's voice when it's just Chris Pratt normal voice LMAOOO

SPOOKYSHOGI @SOUPSHOGI Chris Pratt's brain working at 500% capacity to recall the name of the turtle enemies from Mario Chris Pratt's brain working at 500% capacity to recall the name of the turtle enemies from Mario https://t.co/8QJIQ0a90t

yehu @comicyehu Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this Chris Pratt as Mario is a prime example of why you should hire voice actors for voice acting roles because what the hell is this https://t.co/rOYmQqSXEv

Fizz-O'-Lantern 🎃 (FIZZY DAY OCT. 11 CHECK 📌🗨️) @fizzystraws chris pratt spending 2 minutes trying to remember a name of a mario enemy chris pratt spending 2 minutes trying to remember a name of a mario enemy https://t.co/kZIweoVtSb

Comet 🐑🌟 | Lumi Pilot | Workin' on comms @starteas Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing

OBlackThunderO⚡️ RAGNARÖK ❄️ @BT_BlackThunder When you hear chris pratt's voice coming out of mario's mouth When you hear chris pratt's voice coming out of mario's mouth https://t.co/phvxxdYyXX

Overall, the trailer has a charming vibe that fans of the beloved character will certainly love. The animation looks quite impressive and the overall tone is quirky enough to entice fans of the iconic video game franchise. The film is expected to be released on April 7, 2023 in theaters in the US.

More details about The Super Mario Bros. Movie plot and cast

The film focuses on its titular character who desperately tries to save a princess. A brief description of the film, according to IMDb, reads:

''A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.''

The voicecast includes several A-listers, starting with Chris Pratt, who voices the titular character. Pratt has previously voiced Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie in 2014, for which he received widespread critical acclaim. He's also voiced Barley Lightfoot in Dan Scanlon's critically acclaimed film, Onward.

Apart from Chris Pratt, the voicecast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach. Taylor-Joy has previously voiced the character of Marla Brenner in Lino DiSalvo's 2019 animated flick, Playmobil: The Movie.

Her other memorable roles came in shows and movies like The Witch, Emma, and Peaky Blinders, to name a few. The voicecast also stars:

Jack Black as Bowser

Charlie Day as Luigi

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

The movie is helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, and the screenplay is penned by Matthew Fogel. Horvath and Jelenic are best known for Cartoon Network's Teen Titans Go!.

A quick look at the previous Mario movies

In 1986, a Japanese animated flick, titled Super Mario Bros.: Peach-Hime Kyushutsu Dai Sakusen!, was released. It received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Seven years later, Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel directed a live action film based on the character, titled Super Mario Bros.

The movie starred Bob Hoskins in the lead role, along with Dennis Hooper, John Leguizamo, and Samantha Mathis, among many others, in key supporting roles. Despite its critical and commercial failure, the film has garnered a significant cult following among fans of the video game franchise.

The upcoming The Super Mario Bros. movie will be the third installment in the Mario franchise, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release in 2023.

