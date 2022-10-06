What time will Nintendo Direct's Super Mario Bros. presentation air? Release date and more details explored

The upcoming Chris Pratt-starrer Super Mario Bros. movie is getting its own special digital event to introduce the world premiere trailer of the animated film this Thursday, October 6, 2022. The event airs at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT.

Illumination Entertainment, primarily famous for the Despicable Me franchise, recently announced an exclusive presentation for the highly-anticipated upcoming computer-animated movie, which will be broadcast live on Nintendo's official YouTube channel. An official poster was also released, offering a first look at the Super Mario Bros. movie and Mario's next adventure, to tickle fans' expectations.

It must be duly noted that the content displayed during the Nintendo Direct event will only relate to the movie and will have no mention of any game news. Nintendo particularly highlighted this througout all its announcements, which makes sense considering that these Nintendo Direct events are often focused only on games.

Here's more to learn about the upcoming event and the Super Mario Bros. movie, which is slated to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.

Nintendo released an official poster of the Super Mario Bros. movie ahead of trailer premiere

Ahead of the Super Mario Bros. movie's trailer premiere, which is slated to drop as a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 4:05 pm ET, people were introduced to the official movie poster, which offers a reasonably in-depth glimpse of Mario's imaginative Mushroom Kingdom. Additionally, it mirrors the franchise's contemporary games.

The poster shows Mario standing tall and staring up at Princess Peach's palace from the Mushroom Kingdom's alleys while wearing his signature blue overalls and red headgear. The titular character is accompanied by a band of Toads going about their daily activities.

The poster serves a first glimpse at its complete CGI and Illumination-inspired visual style. The movie plot's specifics remain unknown, but based on the image, it can be concluded that the movie will move in a manner similar to Mario's standard theatrics, which entail dodging enemies like Bowser and eventually saving Princess Peach.

However, it's nearly impossible not to notice an "antiques" shop selling goods from the original Super Mario Bros. game, such as pixelated P-switches and note blocks. The vibrant Toad village, floating islands inspired by the Mario Galaxy games, and Peach's castle are all included on the poster. Furthermore, upon closer look, the green-hued pipes can be recognized from the Mario video games.

Cast and other details from the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie

Alongside Pratt as Mario, the Super Mario Bros. movie ensemble cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Charles Martinet, who voiced Mario and Luigi in the Mario video games, will reportedly appear but the details remain uncertain at the moment. Helmed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic as co-directors, the film's production team includes the original Mario and Zelda video game inventor, Shigeru Miyamoto. Moreover, Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru) serves as the scriptwriter.

Nintendo Direct's special presentation for the upcoming Super Mario film trailer will air on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 4:05 pm ET/1:05 pm PT, only on Nintendo's official YouTube channel.

