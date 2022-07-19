What is Malcolm Mcrae's age? All about Anya Taylor-Joy's boyfriend as actress reportedly gets married secretly

As per Page Six, American actress Anya Taylor-Joy has secretly married her 27-year-old boyfriend, Malcolm McRae.

The 26-year-old star and McRae had their union in the U.S. at an unknown date and place before they flew off to Australia where Taylor-Joy could continue shooting Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

lu @anndemeuleprada anya taylor joy and malcolm mcrae in australia anya taylor joy and malcolm mcrae in australia https://t.co/uivV5Ygma5

The duo first sparked engagement rumors in June 2022 after being photographed together with the actress sporting a ring.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm were also seen together on July 18 in Sydney, where The Queen's Gambit actress wore a massive ring with a relaxed outfit.

Although she has gushed about her relationship with Malcolm McRae in the past, Anya Taylor-Joy has been pretty low-key about the details of her private life.

All you need to know about Anya Taylor-Joy's partner, musician Malcolm McRae

27-year-old Malcolm McRae is a native of Alabama but moved to Los Angeles a couple of years ago. A musician and actor by profession, his Spotify bio reads:

“Malcolm had only recently fallen in love with a young woman and followed his foolish heart, dropping everything to move to Los Angeles. Well, his heart was mistaken. The relationship was a disaster."

Malcolm is in a two-person band named More with Kane Ritchotte. The band has been active for more than three years now and has signed with Warner Records. The band's Spotify bio states:

"Within a week of meeting, the two realized that the music they made together transcended what either was doing alone."

McRae told the news outlet American Songwriter that he used to work as a paralegal in California when he wrote the lyrics of one of his songs, Elaborate Attractions while working at a desk job.

The song was based on his father's life, who was an investment banker. His father reportedly passed away when McRae was only 18.

"He studied classics at an Ivy League school and so the reference to Joseph Campbell, that’s what we took the video from. We wanted it to be an antihero’s journey. All 17 points of Campbell’s hero journey… we wanted to make them super menial tasks with an incredibly small reward for each task. It symbolizes what the song is about which is nature versus nurture.”

Apart from his career as a musician, McRae is also an actor. As per his IMDb, Malcolm won the title of Over All Young Actor in 2006 after being selected among 1000+ contestants at a talent competition at the age of 12.

His acting credits include Brotherly (2008) and How'dy (2020).

As for his personal life with Anya Taylor-Joy, the exact date and year they started dating is unclear. While talking to news outlet Vanity Fair in 2019, the actress opened up about going through a terrible breakup while shooting for her film Emma.

“Prior to filming [Emma] I’d just had a devastating breakup, and it had challenged everything,” she said. “I was just incredibly insecure and very, very unsafe in my own skin.”

However, she first hinted that she was dating someone in March 2021 while speaking to Elle Magazine over a zoom call.

“My partner’s just come back from work, and he’s moving around all of his equipment, so this was the safe spot.”

At the time, Anya Taylor-Joy did not reveal the name of her significant other, although, in July 2021, The Sun reported that the duo had been living together.

They made their official red carpet debut in February 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. A month later, Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about Malcolm in an interview with British Vogue.

Describing Malcolm as her "hobby," Taylor-Joy gushed about her relationship with the musician.

“I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

As of now, none of them have confirmed the news of their engagement or marriage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far