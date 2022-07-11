Who is Jason Alabaster from The Bachelorette Season 19? Investment banker loves stargazing

Jason Alabaster will be one among the 32 men vying for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's hearts on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The hit ABC dating show is set to premiere on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the network and will see the suitors try to find love with one of the two leading ladies. Only time will tell if Jason will be able to find his partner and wife by the end of the season.

With stargazing as his favorite pastime, Jason is described as very committed when it comes to relationships, as per his ABC bio. The Santa Monica, California native is all set to make his reality TV debut alongside all the other bachelors to spend quality time with Rachel and Gabby on The Bachelorette. Will he be able to stay until the end?

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

The Bachelorette contestant Jason Alabastor is ready to find love

The California native is all set to find love on The Bachelorette Season 19. Viewers will have to tune in to find out who he establishes a better connection with, Gabby or Rachel. Nevertheless, he "loves love and is ready to find a woman with whom to laugh and grow through life." His choice of woman is very well articulated in his ABC bio, which reads:

"Jason is looking for a woman who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets. He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know. Gabby and Rachel, you hear that?? GOOD VIBES ONLY!

As per the bio, Jason is never the loudest guy in the room, but still manages to have an undeniable presence about him. Whether this presence will be enough to impress the bachelorettes, we'll have to wait and see. However, he is all ready to bring his charm to the show this Monday.

Some fun facts shared with ABC ahead of his debut on The Bachelorette include: his love of touring historical homes, his dislike for Coca-Cola and his love for stargazing. The reality newbie also loves to surf, dance and play tennis.

As per his LinkedIn bio, Jason moved from his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee to Winter Park, Florida and attended Rollins College to study economics. While in college, Jason was an NCAA All-American Tennis champion for two years.

As part of the college-level national tennis team, he has also won several matches at the institution. During his time on the ABC show, it will be interesting to see how he brings his sportsmanship into the series.

After graduating in 2014, the 30-year-old contestant began a temporary tattoo business with a college friend in Memphis that he continued even after moving to Santa Monica in 2016. While the business now no longer exists, viewers can check out the tattoos on the company's official Instagram page.

The Bachelorette contestant is in institutional equity sales at B. Riley Securities, a personal and corporate financial company. Jason has a private Instagram account with fewer posts and followers. However, his debut on the show might make him more visible and garner more attention on social media.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will see two leads for the first time in Rachel and Gabby. The duo reached the final three on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor and had their hearts broken when he left both of them after professing his love, only to choose Susie Evans in the end.

Tune in to The Bachelorette to see the ladies continue on their journey to find love on Monday, July 11 on ABC.

