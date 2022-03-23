The Bachelorette season 19: What are the names of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s suitors?

The Bachelorette has announced the most-awaited list of suitors for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season. After The Bachelor star Clayton Echard broke the ladies’ hearts, ABC decided to give the two a second chance at finding love.

In the finale episode of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer announced that this time it would be not one but two Bachelorettes. Throughout the season, Recchia and Windey gave sisterhood goals and stood for each other when Echard betrayed their trust.

A total of 35 suitors will now appear in the upcoming dating series to win over Windey and Recchia’s hearts.

Who are the 35 suitors?

ABC has not added the profiles of the 35 men to their website yet, however, the Facebook page of The Bachelorette has shared the list.

Take a look at the names here:

Alec G., 27, from Houston, TX Aven J., 29, from San Diego, CA Brandon H., 23, from Carlsbad, CA Chris A., 30, from Redondo Beach, CA Colin F., 36, from Chicago, IL Corbin S., 27, from Birmingham, AL Erich S., 29, from Santa Monica, CA Ethan K., 27, from New York, NY Hayden M., 29, from Tampa, FL Jake R., 27, from Scottsdale, AZ James C., 25, from Los Angeles, CA Jason A., 30, from Santa Monica, CA Joey Y., 24, from Brookfield, CT John A., 26, from Nashville, TN Johnny D., 25, from Palm Beach Gardens, FL Jordon H., 35, from Tampa, FL Jordan V., 27, from Alpharette, GA Justin B., 32, from Solana Beach, CA Justin Y., 24, from Brookfield, CT Kirk B., 29, from Lubbock, TX Koy S., 25, from Scottsdale, AZ Logan P., 26, from San Diego, CA Mario V., 31, from Naperville, IL Matt L., 25, from San Diego, CA Michael V., 31, from Long Beach, CA Nate M., 33, from Chicago, IL Nick G., 30, from Nashville, TN Quincey W., 25, from Miami, FL Roby S., 33, from Los Angeles, CA Ryan M., 35, from Boston, MA Spencer S., 27, from Chicago, IL Termayne H., 28, Naperville, IL Tina F., 28, from Playa Del Rey, CA Tyler N., 25, from Rio Grande, NJ Zach S., 25, from Austin, TX

All about The Bachelorette season 19

Coming back to The Bachelorette stars, Recchia is a flight instructor and commercial pilot from Clermont, Florida. She is a travel enthusiast and a Harry Potter fan. Windey, on the other hand, is an ICU nurse and a professional cheerleader from Denver, Colorado. Her contribution as a nurse during the pandemic was much appreciated as she was honored with the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award.

With two beautiful and intellectual bachelorettes, the upcoming show will have 35 men who will have to match their passion with the leading women.

The official synopsis of The Bachelorette season 19 reads,

“After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of "The Bachelor," fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the new season of The Bachelorette will premiere July 11 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. Viewers will also be able to stream the two-hour episode on Hulu.

Edited by Sabika