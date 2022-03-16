“Manipulative bachelor”: The Bachelor fans are furious at Clayton Echard for manipulating Susie Evans to return

The final episode of The Bachelor Season 26 aired on ABC. On Monday, Clayton Echard brought Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia to an Airbnb where the ladies met his parents.

Even after having two suitresses who are in love with him, Echard desired to talk to Susie Evans. The latter was apparently sent home by Echard earlier because she couldn’t accept the fact that he loved her the most and still slept with Windey and Recchia during the Fantasy Suite episode.

In the latest episode, host Jesse Palmer convinced Evans, who was still in Iceland, to talk to Echard. When she arrived, she met his parents and requested to talk to Echard in private. She then told him how he made her feel like an awful person the other day.

Later, Echard stated that she was his everything and wanted her to stay. Viewers were furious at Echard for lying and gaslighting.

What do The Bachelor fans have to say?

Fans slammed Echard online for breaking Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s hearts. According to him, he gaslighted Susie Evans and played with Windey and Recchia’s feelings.

Fans called him manipulative and a liar on social media. Here’s what netizens have to say:

saraH @sarahbutwithanh #TheBachelor To the people who said Clayton didn’t gaslight Susie. She’s literally listing examples of gaslighting based on how he treated her. He’s trash. #Bachelor To the people who said Clayton didn’t gaslight Susie. She’s literally listing examples of gaslighting based on how he treated her. He’s trash. #Bachelor #TheBachelor

Ken F. @hamburglarhimbo He is lying, Susie. That *was* his character. He is guilt tripping you right now. Leave. He is trash. #Bachelor He is lying, Susie. That *was* his character. He is guilt tripping you right now. Leave. He is trash. #Bachelor

Julie Sweeney @julieunplugged Blergh! Clayton is in the idealization phase of being in love. Not real. Read Patricia Evans’ books on verbal abuse. #Bachelor Blergh! Clayton is in the idealization phase of being in love. Not real. Read Patricia Evans’ books on verbal abuse. #Bachelor

Marin @beach_please_17 Clayton only wants Susie because she walked away #Bachelor Clayton only wants Susie because she walked away #Bachelor

Katie Rauch @katie_rauch Gabby and Rachel getting blindsided not once but TWICE now????!!!! Clayton is going to have hellish karma after him. #bachelor Gabby and Rachel getting blindsided not once but TWICE now????!!!! Clayton is going to have hellish karma after him. #bachelor

Echard chose Evans to be the love of his life even before she could give him an answer. He went ahead and broke up with Windey and Recchia. Only time will tell whether Evans accepts Echard’s love.

Earlier, doubts about their relationship surfaced when the team was in Iceland for the Fantasy Suite episode. Evans didn’t expect Echard to be intimate with Windey and Recchia. Interestingly, Echard told Evans on their dinner date that he was in love with her but also loved the other women. This broke her trust, and she was hesitant about continuing to be on the show.

He later said the same to Windey and Recchia during a rose ceremony. They were in shock but eventually accepted his rose.

After a meet-and-greet session with his parents, the ladies were set for an engagement ceremony. But The Bachelor lead was not fully convinced without talking to Evans.

