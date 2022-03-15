“His parents are so disappointed in him”: The Bachelor fans appreciate Clayton Echard’s parents for calling out their son’s mistake

The finale of The Bachelor Season 26 is divided into two parts, and the first installment aired on Monday. Apart from all the drama, the episode also welcomed Clayton Echard’s family.

His parents (Brian and Kelly) and brothers (Patrick and Nate) met Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in the latest episode. Before the meet-and-greet session began, Echard told his family about Susie Evans leaving and about the rose ceremony.

During the rose ceremony, The Bachelor’s lead told Windey and Recchia that he was in love with all three of them (including Susie Evans) and was intimate with two of them. This left the suitresses heartbroken. While Recchia accepted his rose, Windey walked away. However, she later returned after Echard convinced her to stay.

After listening to all the information, Echard’s parents were in shock and were disappointed in him. His father supported the suitresses’ decisions and called out his son's mistake.

What do fans have to say about Echard's parents?

Echard’s parents, Brian and Kelly, calmly listened to their son’s side of the story.

The parents questioned Echard about how he could fall in love with three women. Brian wanted his son to accept the fact that Susie Evans left because she didn’t want to continue. He also tried to make Echard understand that someone would get hurt in the process.

The Bachelor fans appreciated the way his parents handled the entire situation. Here’s what they have to say:

Lord Sky @SkierSkylar His parents are just as lost as us but hey I’m here for a good time not a long time can’t say the same for him #Bachelor His parents are just as lost as us but hey I’m here for a good time not a long time can’t say the same for him #Bachelor

Thaly @ThalyGraham Clayton’s parents are like wth is wrong with him #Bachelor Clayton’s parents are like wth is wrong with him #Bachelor

The Bachelor lead’s parents liked both the suitresses

As Windey almost left Echard in the rose ceremony, she was nervous about meeting his parents. However, his mom and dad understood Windey’s side and what made her take that step. They liked her goofy side and loved the way she was with Echard.

Recchia, on the other hand, impressed his parents the most. Brian and Kelly confessed that Echard has been pursuing Recchia from the beginning and would like her to join their family. Kelly appreciated the suitress for staying back for her son even after he broke her heart at the rose ceremony. However, Echard’s family was unable to wrap their minds around the fact that he was in love with three women at the same time.

The first part of The Bachelor finale ended with Echard in love with Recchia and Windey but also wanting closure with Evans. Viewers can expect another dramatic episode on Tuesday, March 15 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

