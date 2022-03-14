What to expect from The Bachelor season 26 finale? Release date, trailer and more

The latest season of The Bachelor is all set to come to an end this week, where Clayton Echard will have to make the tough decision of choosing a life partner.

The finale of the dating series will consist of two parts, which are reported to be extremely dramatic. The two final suitresses are Rachel Recchia and Gaby Windey, one of whom will have her heart broken in the finale.

Earlier, Susie Evans' dramatic exit left viewers in shock. Her reason for discontinuing the Fantasy Suite segment was that she was not comfortable with Echard being in love with all three of them and being intimate with Recchia and Windey. And if she had continued the show, he would have been intimate with Evans too.

Meanwhile, a few trailers featured Echard being in a tough spot while making a decision during the rose ceremony. Read on to learn more about the finale episode.

The Bachelor episode 10 drops this Monday

The finale is The Bachelor’s tenth episode, which will air live in two parts — A and B. Episode 10 Part A will be released on Monday, March 14 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC, while part B will air on Tuesday, March 15 at the same time and network.

The episodes can also be streamed on Hulu. Viewers who don’t have the ABC channel can opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV Stream, Sling, YouTube TV, Philo and DirecTV Stream. The episode will also be available on the network’s website after its premiere.

All about the finale of Clayton Echard’s season

Multiple promo clips have been shared online by the network related to The Bachelor season 26 finale. After a heartbreaking split with Susie Evans, Echard is devastated and decides to tell Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey the truth.

In a preview clip, Echard was seen telling the ladies that he’s in love and was intimate with both of them. This was shown to happen during the final rose ceremony where Recchia and Windey were seen shocked. They began questioning their relationship with Echard and were seen crying. The Bachelor’s lead was also in tears and said in a confessional that he’s “so broken.”

The office synopsis of the finale episode part A reads:

“It all comes down to this. After a heartbreaking and unexpected breakup with Susie, Clayton finds himself questioning everything as he heads into the rose ceremony we’ve all awaited. When Clayton drops devastating news on the final two women, they’ll have to ponder their futures with our leading man."

The synopsis of part B states:

“After a rollercoaster season like none other, The Bachelor himself, Clayton Echard, returns to face the three women he fell in love with. Jesse Palmer will guide emotional conversations throughout the evening as the bombshell conclusion to Clayton’s season plays out. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it all goes down LIVE. Plus, an exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming.”

One of the promo clips also featured Echard’s parents, Brian and Kelly. They were seen telling their son that the suitresses, especially Evans, have the right to be upset with Echard. His parents were visibly disappointed. Only time will tell what dramatic ending The Bachelor finale has in store for viewers.

Edited by Prem Deshpande