The Bachelor finale Part-B preview: Will Susie Evans return for Clayton Echard?

The finale of The Bachelor season 26 has two parts, from which the first one was released on Monday. The upcoming installment promises to be more dramatic than the Part-A finale episode.

The latest episode featured the aftermath of the Fantasy Suite segment in Iceland, where Susie Evans was sent home by Clayton Echard. During the rose ceremony, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia looked confused when they didn’t see Evans. The Bachelor lead then told them that she left after he confessed to her that he was in love with all three women and was physically intimate with the two of them.

Although Windey and Recchia were in shock, they eventually accepted Echard’s rose. The ladies later met his family in Iceland, where Echard told them again that he loved them. But then he told his family that he was in love with Evans the most and would like to talk to her to get some closure.

At the end of the episode, host Jesse Palmer informed Echard that Evans was still in Iceland. Will she return for the finale? Let’s wait and watch.

Finale Part-B preview indicates Susie Evans’ return

During the end credit of The Bachelor Part-A finale, a preview clip of the upcoming episode aired. It featured Palmer reaching out to Evans, who’s still in Iceland. He was seen passing on Echard's message to her and convincing her to talk to the show's lead once.

The video also showed Echard breaking Windey and Recchia’s hearts once again. Apparently, he would tell the final two suitresses about his feelings for Susie Evans, which would let the ladies lose their calm. Recchia was seen in tears and questioning Echard about their relationship.

Windey, on the other hand, was in disbelief after listening to The Bachelor lead’s feelings about all three women. In the preview, she told him:

"Your actions speak way louder than words. I can’t believe anything you say. Not one thing.”

The preview clip indicated that Evans would return for Echard, but the controversial question is whether he will break Recchia and Windey’s hearts again. The two suitresses stayed for him even after he said that he slept with the other.

The Bachelor Season 26 finale prediction

Speculations and predictions regarding the season 26 finale have been doing the rounds online. Most of the predictions stated that he would propose to Susie Evans, who would reject the proposal. This is why the finale has been hyped so much.

A similar prediction has been made by Bachelor Nation’s trusted source, Reality Steve. He wrote on his blog:

“Susie is convinced to stay, and at the final rose ceremony, she rejects Clayton’s proposal, and Clayton left Iceland single.”

Viewers will soon find out what exactly happened in the finale on Tuesday. Part-B of The Bachelor episode 10 airs on March 15 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Shaheen Banu