Who are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey? Meet The Bachelorette's lead cast of Season 19

The Bachelor Season 26 ended with a special announcement about the next The Bachelorette. Host Jesse Palmer announced that this time the new Bachelorette would not be one but two leading ladies.

Season 19 of ABC’s The Bachelorette is set to change the rules as Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey will appear as the lead cast members. For the first time in history, there will be two women and 30 men in the dating series.

Earlier, Bachelor Nation fans were rooting for one of the reality TV stars to wear The Bachelorette crown. But ABC decided to bring in both the ladies as they were the perfect example of sisterhood. The two supported each other after Clayton Echard broke their hearts.

All set for a new journey together, Recchia and Windey will now be seen dating 30 men.

Who is Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia is a commercial pilot and flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. According to her bio on ABC, she is a “hopeless romantic.” It further reads that she is a Potterhead and once put together a flash mob in high school (Camel High School).

Recchia was a cheerleader at Ohio University, where she pursued a Bachelor of Science in Aviation. She currently loves to travel and go on adventures. Recchia was raised by mother Mary Anne and "strict" father Tony Recchia, who never liked any boy his daughter brought home to. The reality TV star also has a younger brother.

What did we learn about her from The Bachelor?

Throughout her Bachelor journey, she showed passion as she fell in love and stood by Echard even when he ran after Windey. She was reluctant to break it off with him because she trusted him.

Recchia also showed compassion and the true meaning of sisterhood. Her bond with Windey and other suitresses was pretty strong.

Who is Gabby Windey?

Gabby Windey is an ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado. The reality TV star has also been a professional cheerleader for NFL team Denver Broncos but prioritized her medical career since the pandemic. She was honored with the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award for her service as a frontline worker.

Windey loves a good sense of humor as she herself is a funny person. She is a dog lover but terrified of humpback whales, as per her ABC bio.

What did we learn about her from The Bachelor?

Windey was very clear from the beginning that she didn’t want any drama. She showed the true meaning of love, not just for Echard but also towards her family. Windey also believes in a second chance, which people saw when The Bachelor lead broke her heart, and she initially decided to leave but later accepted his rose.

Windey is a believer of “sister before mister” proverb. Not only did she blast Echard for betraying her trust but of Recchia’s as well. She slammed him for turning the suitresses against each other to satisfy his pride.

What does The Bachelorette of Season 19 have to say?

Recchia and Windey are set to appear on The Bachelorette as the leading ladies. They will date 30 men and hopefully will not fall in love with the same man.

After the announcement was made by Jesse Palmer on “After The Final Rose” episode, Recchia said:

“This is insane, and I'm excited to do this journey with you [Windey]. We did it once together, and we've been through the most crazy experience together.”

Windey added:

“I am a girl’s girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing that I could ask for.”

On The Bachelorette, they will be looking for someone who is supportive, emotionally intelligent, and mature.

The release date of The Bachelorette Season 19 is not out yet. However, reports stated that it might premiere by the end of May or the beginning of June. The show will air on ABC.

