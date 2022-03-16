"Susie I’m so disappointed in you”: The Bachelor fans slam Susie for going back to Clayton Echard

The Bachelor season 26 ended with a dramatic twist. Viewers saw Clayton Echard standing alone with an engagement ring after Susie Evans rejected his proposal.

However, the live streaming episode featured host Jesse Palmer informing the audience that Echard didn’t find love on the show, but the scenario later changed for him. The Bachelor lead then said that he went to his normal environment following the show and after a few days, someone he least expected had approached him.

Palmer succeeded in building up curiosity before announcing the mystery woman. The girl Echard ended up with, after the show, was Susie Evans. She appeared on stage in the finale and announced that they were in love with each other.

Fans were disappointed in Susie Evans

The way things ended between Evans and Echard, viewers didn’t expect them to be together. In fact, fans were rooting for the former when she stood up for herself and rejected Echard’s proposal.

He was seen gaslighting the suitress on The Bachelor and making her feel awful. Evans admitted that her decision on the show gave her time to think about Echard and that their feelings were real. However, her decision didn’t go down well with the fans who supported her throughout the journey.

Take a look at their reactions:

The Bachelor lead Clayton Echard gave the final rose to Evans

After Echard and Evans revealed that they were in a serious relationship, The Bachelor lead went ahead and gave the show’s final rose to the latter. The audience were seen cheering for the couple.

Things went ugly for the two in Iceland during the Fantasy Suite episode. Evans took umbrage with with the fact that Echard was in love with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. A big fight broke out between the two that led to Evans leaving the show.

However, Echard couldn’t stop thinking about her even after choosing the other two women for the final round. He later approached Evans and asked her to give him a second chance. Meanwhile, he broke up with Windey and Recchia and sent them home.

The two suitresses appeared on the livestreaming episode and expressed their emotions to Echard. They called him out for betraying their trust and playing with their feelings.

