Why are The Bachelor fans rooting for Gabby Windey for The Bachelorette?

The finale of The Bachelor was a dramatic episode with Clayton Echard convincing Susie Evans to stay. He further broke up with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, leaving the ladies heartbroken.

Windey was furious with Echard and questioned his definition of love. As she stood up for herself in front of The Bachelor, viewers were praising her and rooting for her to be the next Bachelorette. Windey blasted Echard for mistreating and betraying her.

Take a look at their reaction here:

Abigail Therese @abigailtherese_ wait did Jesse just say he hopes Gabby finds love HERE soon… maybe y’all are right about the “bachelorette black dress”🧐 #Bachelor wait did Jesse just say he hopes Gabby finds love HERE soon… maybe y’all are right about the “bachelorette black dress”🧐 #Bachelor

yaya💋 @_jordanciera #Bachelor Gabby is my forever bachelorette Gabby is my forever bachelorette😭 #Bachelor

Alexis @_loxsmith_ #bachelor If Gabby's not the bachelorette I'm burning the bachelor mansion to the ground #TheBachelor If Gabby's not the bachelorette I'm burning the bachelor mansion to the ground #TheBachelor #bachelor https://t.co/nFSDuVcbeB

Gabby Windey walked out of the final rose ceremony on The Bachelor

After Susie Evans left, Echard decided to tell the truth to Recchia and Windey. He said that he was in love and was intimate with both of them. This broke the ladies’ heart and Windey decided to walk out.

However, Echard went behind her and convinced her to stay, leaving Recchia waiting with a rose in her hand. Eventually, the show’s lead succeeded in convincing Windey to give him a second chance and thus, she accepted the rose.

Post all this drama, he shattered their hearts once again by breaking up with them. The two ladies met his family, who loved them both. But Echard still wanted Evans to return and said that she was his everything. Thus, he ended his relationship with the other two women.

Holly @Chagiya30 Did he just subconsciously tell us that Gabby is going to be the new bachelorette #Bachelor Did he just subconsciously tell us that Gabby is going to be the new bachelorette #Bachelor

Before leaving, Windey told Echard that she didn’t believe a word he said about love. She further blasted him by saying that he only wanted Evans because she had hurt his pride by leaving him. The suitress even rejected his offer to walk her out to the car.

Windey and Echard spoke on The Bachelor finale

Windey appeared on the live streaming finale episode of The Bachelor. Her grandfather was sitting in the audience supporting her.

To Echard, Windey said that she felt misled and betrayed as she didn’t have all the information. She talked about how he knew that he loved Evans the most and still convinced her to stay on the show.

The suitress also mentioned that Echard tried to pit the ladies against each other and said that he didn’t understand what love meant. If he did, he wouldn’t have hurt her.

Luz Ortiz @LuzMOrtiz I had to rewind and listen to Gaby tell Clayton. I actually don't know who you are at all. And I am pissed because I spent the last two days away from my family and my friends who actually give a shit about me and you don't ! I cant believe anything you say! #Bachelor I had to rewind and listen to Gaby tell Clayton. I actually don't know who you are at all. And I am pissed because I spent the last two days away from my family and my friends who actually give a shit about me and you don't ! I cant believe anything you say! #Bachelor https://t.co/zb2VKkgJOS

Windey’s blunt response to Echard and her straight-forward answers have won viewers' hearts. Only time will tell whether ABC fulfills Bachelor Nation fans’ wish of her being The Bachelorette.

