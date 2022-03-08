×
Create
Notifications

“Jesse scared”: The Bachelor fans take dig at host Jesse Palmer for not being able to handle Women Tell All episode

The Bachelor Season 26 host Jesse Palmer looked visibly stressed out in most segments (Image via Craig Sjodin/ABC)
The Bachelor Season 26 host Jesse Palmer looked visibly stressed out in most segments (Image via Craig Sjodin/ABC)
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 08, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Feature

A special episode of The Bachelor aired on ABC on Monday. Titled Women Tell All, the episode featured Clayton Echard’s former suitresses, who were sent home throughout Season 26.

Women Tell All was hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer, who looked visibly stressed out in most segments. Viewers felt that he couldn’t handle the ladies who were seen yelling at each other on top of their voices.

Jesse Palmer has no idea how to stop this . #TheBachelor  #Bachelor https://t.co/TZ48RdRJqR

To note, Season 26 was Palmer’s first time as a host on the show. In the Women Tell All episode, he found it difficult to calm down the contestants and move on to the next topic.

Fans make fun of Jesse Palmer online

Throughout the latest episode, Palmer was seen trying his best to mellow down the rage the ladies had for some contestants. Things started to get ugly, especially when everyone started attacking Shanae Ankney.

Palmer then called her to the hot seat before the women got up from their seats. However, it looked like the host was failing to do his job, leading to online memes.

Fans took a dig at Palmer by pulling his leg on his tensed and shocked expressions that can be seen in the episode:

Jesse scared. #Bachelor #wyatr @ArdenMyrin @annahossnieh
Can someone get Jesse a water STAT#Bachelor #womentellall https://t.co/3eYvAeOpOw
Jesse Palmer is absolutely regretting taking this gig #WomenTellAll #bachelor #TheBachelor
Jesse Palmer rn #Bachelor https://t.co/ZX32oXAD3w
Jesse Palmer trying to moderate the women tell all #TheBachelor  #Bachelor  #TheBachelorABC https://t.co/PwrpiBVbpP
*The girls yelling over each other and no one understanding what’s being said*Jesse Palmer: #bachelor https://t.co/O0Nz06GbAe
jesse the entire episode so far:#Bachelor https://t.co/4Bj5Jn2fKg
Jesse gotta learn quick to reign these ladies in #wta #Bachelor #walkingalloverhim https://t.co/o8ulReTPsl
Jesse thinking pulling Shanae to the hot seat up front is going to make the girls stop screaming at each other #bachelor  #bachelorabc  #TheBachelor  #thebachelorabc https://t.co/cLK9ZTVQiv
Jesse Palmer has no idea how to deal with all of this #Bachelor #TheBachelorABC #TheBachelor https://t.co/FySaKM0CyD

What happened in The Bachelor episode?

Palmer welcomed 17 exes of Echard from the show — Kate Gallivan, Mara Agrait, Sarah Hamrick, Genevieve Parisi, Shanae Ankney, Cassidy Timbrooks, Serene Russell, Elizabeth Corrigan, Kira Mengistu, Teddi Wright, Hunter Haag, Jill Chin, Lindsey Windham, Marlene Wesh, Sierra Jackson, Claire Heilig, and Eliza Isichei.

He then addressed the controversial women and topics that included Ankney and Cassidy’s drama. He invited Ankney and Parisi to the hot seat, followed by Hamrick, Wright, and Echard.

The Bachelor special episode also aired a clip from Palmer’s time on the show as the leading man. He appeared on the dating series in Season 5 and chose Jessica Bowlin in the finale. The clip highlighted his goof-ups, especially when he called out the wrong woman’s name in a rose ceremony.

The latest episode also featured Season 26 bloopers and a preview of the finale.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor Episode 9 will air this week on Tuesday, March 8, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC, and the finale will be released next week.

Also Read Article Continues below

The three finalists set to feature in the Fantasy Suite episode include Gabby Windey, Susie Evans, and Rachel Recchia.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी