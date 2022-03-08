“Jesse scared”: The Bachelor fans take dig at host Jesse Palmer for not being able to handle Women Tell All episode

A special episode of The Bachelor aired on ABC on Monday. Titled Women Tell All, the episode featured Clayton Echard’s former suitresses, who were sent home throughout Season 26.

Women Tell All was hosted by Bachelor Nation alum Jesse Palmer, who looked visibly stressed out in most segments. Viewers felt that he couldn’t handle the ladies who were seen yelling at each other on top of their voices.

To note, Season 26 was Palmer’s first time as a host on the show. In the Women Tell All episode, he found it difficult to calm down the contestants and move on to the next topic.

Fans make fun of Jesse Palmer online

Throughout the latest episode, Palmer was seen trying his best to mellow down the rage the ladies had for some contestants. Things started to get ugly, especially when everyone started attacking Shanae Ankney.

Palmer then called her to the hot seat before the women got up from their seats. However, it looked like the host was failing to do his job, leading to online memes.

Fans took a dig at Palmer by pulling his leg on his tensed and shocked expressions that can be seen in the episode:

saraH @sarahbutwithanh

#WomenTellAll #bachelor #TheBachelor Jesse Palmer is absolutely regretting taking this gig Jesse Palmer is absolutely regretting taking this gig #WomenTellAll #bachelor #TheBachelor

me @BrennanSouhrada



Jesse Palmer:

#bachelor *The girls yelling over each other and no one understanding what’s being said*Jesse Palmer: *The girls yelling over each other and no one understanding what’s being said*Jesse Palmer: #bachelor https://t.co/O0Nz06GbAe

What happened in The Bachelor episode?

Palmer welcomed 17 exes of Echard from the show — Kate Gallivan, Mara Agrait, Sarah Hamrick, Genevieve Parisi, Shanae Ankney, Cassidy Timbrooks, Serene Russell, Elizabeth Corrigan, Kira Mengistu, Teddi Wright, Hunter Haag, Jill Chin, Lindsey Windham, Marlene Wesh, Sierra Jackson, Claire Heilig, and Eliza Isichei.

He then addressed the controversial women and topics that included Ankney and Cassidy’s drama. He invited Ankney and Parisi to the hot seat, followed by Hamrick, Wright, and Echard.

The Bachelor special episode also aired a clip from Palmer’s time on the show as the leading man. He appeared on the dating series in Season 5 and chose Jessica Bowlin in the finale. The clip highlighted his goof-ups, especially when he called out the wrong woman’s name in a rose ceremony.

The latest episode also featured Season 26 bloopers and a preview of the finale.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor Episode 9 will air this week on Tuesday, March 8, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC, and the finale will be released next week.

The three finalists set to feature in the Fantasy Suite episode include Gabby Windey, Susie Evans, and Rachel Recchia.

Edited by Ravi Iyer