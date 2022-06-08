The Bachelorette Season 19 cast list: Meet Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s suitors

On ABC, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are set to find love on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, airing on July 11, 2022, at 8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT. About 32 single men will try to woo the ladies of the show.

Host Jesse Palmer introduced the suitors of The Bachelorette, which is the long-running ABC dating franchise for “the two most deserving people of having a chance to find love.”

Read on to learn all about the suitors of The Bachelorette.

Cast list of The Bachelorette Season 19

Thirty-two suitors who will be vying for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on the new season of The Bachelorette are:

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, N.Y. – He is the “King of Monopoly.”

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla. – He has an “amazing southern accent” that is “soooo charming" that women will definitely fall for him.

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz. – As per the show's host, Jacob has “surfer vibes.”

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.- The Bachelorette suitor is in business school currently.

Jason, 30, is an investment banker from Santa Monica, California – He is a former tennis player and an avid surfer.

Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Conn. – He is a former club promoter who loves to “win at all costs.” He has joined the show with his twin brother Justin Y.

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas – As per Palmer, he is a “self-proclaimed lover boy.”

Aven, 28, is a sales executive from San Diego, California – He is “big into fitness” and a Yahtzee champion.

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, California – He is the youngest bachelor on The Bachelorette and was a former college football player.

Chris, 30, is a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California – He is also a published author.

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga. – He loves spending time with his nephews, watching James Bond movies, and relaxing on the lake.

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California – He loves adventure and loves to travel the country in a van.

Justin Y., 24, the other twin from Brookfield, Conn. – He is the identical twin brother of Joey.

Kirk, 29, is a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas – He is the football coach for the Texas Tech Raiders.

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California – His celebrity crush is Elaine from Seinfeld, and he “follows his heart unconditionally.”

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill. – He is a Tetris champion and a “phenomenal dancer” who loves tulips.

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Ill. – He is looking for a woman who is self-aware, courteous, fun, appreciates romantic gestures, and is up for adventures. He was the founding member of his high school's breakdancing club.

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J. – He shows “strong, quiet confidence” and can be hard to beat in the game of love.

John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn. – He is a shy, sweet, and genuine guy who “comes out of the limo ready to put a ring on it.”

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – He is a smooth talker who “stares at women and women melt…he talks with his eyes.”

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Fla. – He is a former pro athlete and is also a dirt bike racer who “loves hard” and “plays hard.”

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, California – The self-proclaimed workaholic, is also a competitive bodybuilder.

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California – Michael is a “man’s man” who “commands the room” when he speaks.

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill. – The engineer loves “pearls” and “has incredible style.”

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Fla. – He is a good listener but a terrible texter who is “into vibes.”

Roby, 33, is a magician from Los Angeles, California- Roby is fluent in French and enjoys scuba diving.

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Mass. - He is “big into self-care” and loves tanning and botox. He dreams to open a dog shelter someday.

Spencer, 27, a venture capitalist from Chicago, Ill. – He is a former army officer and confessed that although he is not very romantic, he is still very thoughtful.

Tremayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill. - Tremayne loves double dates and is hoping for the same on The Bachelorette.

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California – He loves the outdoors, surfing, kayaking, camping, and cycling, and “90 percent of his diet is meat.”

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, N.J. – He runs a boardwalk basketball game.

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, is a former football player who does not like breakfast.

Tune in on Monday, July 11 on ABC to watch the all-new season of The Bachelorette, which is a production of Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

