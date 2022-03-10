Seinfeld aired between 1989 and 1998 and became one of the most-popular American sitcoms of all time. Directed by Art Wolff, Tom Cherones, and more, the show revolved around the life and adventures of Jerry Seinfeld, a stand-up comedian from New York City.

Other cast members who spiced up the plot along with Jerry are Jason Alexander as George Costanza, a member of the NYC Yankees organization, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, a book editor who speaks her mind, and Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, an eccentric and lanky goofball.

The show has 180 episodes spread across 9 episodes and till February 2017, it made around $4.06 billion. Seinfeld received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1993 and the Golden Globe Award for Best TV-Series (Comedy) in 1994. Here will talk about 5 of the top-rated episodes the show had to offer.

From The Marine Biologist to The Soup Nazi, 5 top-rated Seinfeld episodes

1) The Marine Biologist

Aired back in February 1994, The Marine Biologist is considered to be one of the most popular episodes from the sitcom. It received a 9.2/10 rating from IMDb and featured in Seinfeld: Highlights of a Hundred (1995).

The episode showcases George dating a college friend who thinks he is a marine biologist. Apart from this, the episode also features a comical instance where Kramer plays golf on the beach.

2) The Outing

The Outing is the 17th episode from season 4 and IMDb rated it 9.4/10. It is where the iconic prank was played by Elaine that led a journalist to think that George and Jerry are gay. The episode was nominated at The 45th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

3) The Opposite

Bagging a 9.5/10 rating from IMDb, The Opposite is another popular episode from the sitcom. This is where Larry David did the voiceover for George Steinbrenner for the first time. This episode is special because viewers here saw George leading his life completely differently from how he usually does.

4) The Soup Nazi

The Soup Nazi is all about a soup restaurant owner and his obsession with his customers' ordering procedures. The episode received a 9.5/10 rating from IMDb and was nominated at the 48th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

5) The Contest

The Contest is a 23-minute-long episode that showcases the incident where George's mother threw her back out while George was performing. The episode is rated 9.6/10 by IMDb and stands out as one of the most popular episodes from the entire sitcom. It even got featured in Seinfeld: Highlights of a Hundred (1995).

Other episodes from this show that are highly acclaimed and are worth mentioning are The Merv Griffin Show and The Hamptons.

Edited by Sabika