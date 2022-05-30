Who is Thomas Jacobs? Meet The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin’s fiancé as couple gets engaged

After dating for less than a year, The Bachelorette alum Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are officially engaged. The couple announced the news on Instagram on Sunday, May 29.

Becca Kufrin proposed to Thomas Jacobs, and he said yes. Thomas has appeared twice on The Bachelorette but went home with no relationship prospects before this.

Who is Thomas Jacobs?

Thomas Jacobs comes from San Diego, California, and played football for the University of San Diego. The 28-year-old real estate agent grew up in a military family. He has also taught football in the past.

According to Zillow, he has been among the top 3% of all real estate professionals in San Diego since 2016. He is a part of the San Diego Association of Realtors.

His ABC bio mentions that his love language is food. Thomas first appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17 for the first time but was quickly eliminated in Week 3 after Katie Thurston became concerned about his behavior on the show.

Other men on the season called his behavior 'manipulative' and told Katie that he was calling himself The Bachelor of the season. Katie believed the other men and refused to listen to Jacob while defending himself. She sent him home during the third rose ceremony.

He came back on the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise but was eliminated in the 6th week.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin's relationship timeline

Thomas Jacobs met Becca Kufrin in the summer of 2021 while shooting for the 7th season of Bachelor in Paradise. Becca was engaged twice before on the show with Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Garrett Yrigoyen but decided to give the reality TV dating series another chance.

Jacobs was initially interested in developing a relationship with Tammy Ly but later decided to pursue Becca.

In October 2021, she spoke about her first meeting with Jacobs on the Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation podcast. She said,

"He called me a declined credit card."

After an awkward first meeting, the couple did eventually develop a strong bond while filming for the show in Mexico, but Becca refused to leave with him in the finale and said,

"I feel like you are so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways but I feel like sometimes it is too good to be true and that scares me. I have been here twice now before, and I couldn’t leave here and feel okay about leaving with somebody that I don’t 100 percent fully know."

After filming for the show, the couple reconnected, and Becca even told her mother that Jacobs was the man she wanted to marry. The two chatted "until, like, three or four in the morning" about "any and everything." In October 2021, she said,

"The second I saw him, because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego, I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be."

The couple announced in December 2021 that they had been dating for the past six months. Jacobs would often message her asking what kind of ring she wanted for her engagement.

The couple got engaged after dating for less than a year in May 2022.

