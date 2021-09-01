Who is Becca Kufrin dating after quitting Bachelor in Paradise Season 7?

Becca Kufrin's arrival on Bachelor in Paradise left islanders confused. Worried, rather. The ladies held on tight to their men while The Bachelorette alum scoped her shot at love. Will she be successful in finding herself a beau this time around?

Blogger Stephen Carbone confirmed that Becca Kufrin and BIP lad Thomas Jacobs are currently dating. But not before he spoiled that they would like both dates on the show, breakup, and go home single.

Carbone wrote:

"Becca Kufrin broke up with Thomas Jacobs before the overnights happened and they both left single."

Who are Becca Kufrin's exes?

Becca Kufrin's maiden appearance in the franchise was with The Bachelor Season 22, which she ended with an engagement. Arie Luyendyk Jr and Becca Kufrin were engaged for months before he broke up with her on camera and moved on with Lauren Burnham, whom he married in 2019.

Soon after, Becca Kufrin signed up to be The Bachelorette, which allowed her to meet a slate of young and desirable men. Of the lot, medical sales representative Garrett Yrigoyen caught her eye. The couple got engaged, moved in together, and adopted a dog, no less.

It almost seemed like they were ready to take the next step. Sharing life updates with People, she said:

"I was very independent and used to living on my own, so it’s been different to adapt to someone else’s lifestyle. Garrett and I are just completely different in everything. I’m very organized and so when I come home, I like to put everything in a proper place and put it away, so you don’t see it."

Why did Kufrin and Yrigoyen split?

In September 2020, during one of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast episodes, Becca Kufrin confirmed that the couple had ended their engagement. She explained that their decision was not based on an Instagram post.

In June that same year, Becca shared concerns about her relationship after Yrigoyen posted a thin blue line on Instagram that symbolized his support for the police amid Black Lives Matter protests.

She further explained:

"After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now."

Bachelor in Paradise airs every Monday and Tuesday on ABC at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

