What is ABC game show Generation Gap all about? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Popular TV personality Jimmy Kimmel is bringing a new game show called Generation Gap to ABC. The debut episode of the game show will air on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET, only on ABC.

The format of the new game show is inspired by the ‘generation gap’ segment that Kimmel included in his own late night show where he would pit teenagers against older people aged 90 and above. Hosted by Kelly Ripa, of All My Children fame, the show will feature two-member teams, with each member belonging to a different generation.

Everything you need to know about Generation Gap ahead of the premiere

The new quiz show from ABC is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot, and Milojo. The executive producers for Generation Gap are Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter, and Jonathan Kimmel.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Host Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show where teams of seniors and juniors are challenged to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations"

The family-oriented game show will be filled with hilarious as well as heartwarming moments as contestants from different age groups come together in a fierce competition.

As one of the executive producers for Generation Gap, host Kelly Ripa has spoken in length about the show. She said:

“Generation Gap is a family friendly game show that really takes two generations from a family. Usually grandparents and grandchildren ... and we ask them a series of questions about each other’s generations”

These questions can range across a variety of different fields. Kelly calls it more of a “comedy show than a game show” because of the hilarious wrong answers that participants come up with. She further added:

"I have my parents who are much older and my kids who are much younger and its fascinating what their commonalities are, what they know about each other’s generation and what they don’t know. What they know is always shocking and something to marvel but what they don’t know is unbearable funny."

About Kelly Ripa

TV star Kelly Ripa will be seen as the host of the upcoming game show. She explained her decision saying:

"I loved this bit on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. I always found it to be so funny and charming I call myself as someone from the sandwich generation."

The veteran TV actor is best known for her performances as Hayley Vaughan on the ABC soap opera All My Children, and Faith Fairfield on Hope & Faith.

Kelly has been the co-host of the morning talk show Live! with Kelly and Ryan for a long time. The award-winning actress also owns a production company called Milojo with her husband Mark Consuelos.

It will be fun to see how two people from different generations come together and answer a series of questions amicably. Tune into ABC on Thursday, July 7, at 9.00 PM ET if you do not want to miss out.

