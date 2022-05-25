Who is Vick Hope? DJ Calvin Harris reportedly engaged after 5-month romance

Calvin Harris reportedly got engaged to his girlfriend, Vick Hope. The DJ's friends revealed how he proposed to Hope under his favorite tree on his farm in Ibiza.

The couple's close friends disclosed that they have been dating for five months and are smitten following a whirlwind romance. Vick has been wearing the engagement ring for weeks after Calvin popped the question to her. A source stated,

"Calvin and Vick's relationship has moved quickly but they're smitten with each other. They could not be happier and are already planning their wedding, which is set to take place in Ibiza, where they grew close during Vick's secret visits to the White Isle."

The source continued and said,

"After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go public at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, they want everyone to now know their happy news."

Hope shared a picture of the tree at Harris' farm in April 2021. Harris had previously posted the image of the same tree on Instagram. Vick also teased a photo of the pair on the beach in Ibiza, which showed her feet and a man's foot, believed to be Calvin's.

Representatives for Calvin and Vick have not yet commented on their engagement.

Everything known about Vick Hope

Born on September 25, 1989, Vick Hope is a well-known TV and radio presenter, journalist, and published author. She has also worked as a print and broadcast journalist for ITN and publications like The Argentina Independent and Marie Claire.

Hope is famous for presenting the Capital Breakfast show in London with Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay. She joined Classic FM in 2019 and presented Revision Hour alongside Ellie Goulding, Lewis Capaldi, and Dan Smith.

Vick Hope also had a successful career in television. She has hosted two new ITV Hub shows, HOW and I'm a Celebrity… The Daily Drop. She and Roman Kemp were the presenters of ITV2's 2Awesome and Red Bull TV's Can You Make It.

The 32-year-old hosted the pre-show red carpet for the BAFTA Film Awards in 2020. She then presented Channel 4's Crufts and was the co-host of the BRIT Awards 2019 International Live Stream on YouTube.

She has worked as an entertainment reporter for ITV's Lorraine and has presented programs for Channel 4's 4Music since 2014. She previously worked on youth and music shows for Disney Channel UK, MTV, Vevo, and others. Hope joined The Voice UK as their backstage reporter in 2018 and worked with Sky One and Sky Arts, presenting their live coverage of the Isle of Wight Festival.

Vick Hope is working as a news and entertainment reporter for ITN, and they also produced her first TV documentary, The Slenderman Killings, on Channel 5. She participated in the 16th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and was paired with Graziano Di Prima. She was later eliminated.

She released her first children's novel, Listen Up: Rule the Airwaves, Rule the School, in 2020. She was a live host for several events like Ru Paul's Drag Con UK, Great North Run, Capital's Summertime Ball, etc.

