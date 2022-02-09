Why did Will Arnett and Amy Poehler break up? 'Murderville' star reveals he 'cried for an hour' after split from ex-wife 

Canadian actor Will Arnett recently opened up about his divorce with actress Amy Poehler and its aftermath.

The couple, who were married in 2003, announced their separation in 2012 after nine years together. At the time of their breakup, the BoJack Horseman alum was filming Arrested Development season 4.

Following the abrupt cancelation of Arrested Development by Fox in 2006, Arnett was probably looking forward to returning to the series. However, he told media outlet The Guardian that, because of his divorce, it was an "excruciating" experience for him.

"Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

Will Arnett credited Arrested Development creator Mitch Hurwitz with transforming his pain into something "hilarious and cathartic" in the series.

However, five years down the line, Arnett said that he and his kids feel lucky to have Amy in their lives.

Why did Will Arnett and Amy Poehler separate?

One of Hollywood's "it" couples, Will Arnett and Amy Poehler, shocked their fans when they announced their separation in 2012. The Let's Go to Prison star filed for divorce in 2014 which got finalized in 2016. The two now co-parent their two kids - Archie (13), and Abel (11).

After their divorce, an insider disclosed to outlet Radar Online that the former duo had simply drifted apart and there was "no malice" between them.

"Will and Amy started to feel more like best friends than a married couple ... Everyone used to think that because Amy and Will are both comedians their relationship was all fun. However, the laughter stopped a long time ago and now they just want to move on with their lives."

Following their split, both parties have been relatively silent about the details. Arnett, however, mentioned people's reactions to his divorce from Poehler during the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard.

He revealed that a journalist from Minnesota TV station tagged him on Twitter and wrote that she was was "Team Amy."

"And I wanted to respond and go, 'We're human beings in a relationship, and our relationship fell apart. It's really sad. It's heartbreaking. We have two kids, and this is not some fu*king game. What are you talking about? You have no fu*king clue what our experience is."

Will Arnett further said that comments like that really bothered him and it took him some time to move on from them.

Amy Poehler has also acknowledged her divorce in the past. In 2014, she wrote in her memoir Yes, Please, that she does not want to talk about her divorce since she does not want anyone to know about her "sh*t."

She did mention that she was proud of her ex-husband Arnett for the way he had been taking care of their children. Despite some people believing that their relationship failed, Poehler asserted that she doesn't believe a ten-year marriage constitutes failure.

