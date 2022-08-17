Brooklyn 99: Top 5 Jake Peralta quotes you need to know

Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, is the lead character of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the popular American police procedural comedy series created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur. The first five seasons of the show premiered on Fox from September 2013 to May 2018, following which it was canceled. The sixth, seventh, and eighth seasons aired on NBC from January 2019 to September 2021. The final season of the American sitcom is currently streaming on Netflix.

The series revolves around the experiences of Jake Peralta, a gifted New York City Police Department (NYPD) detective, and his fellow detectives Amy Santiago, Charles Boyle, Rosa Diaz, Terry Jeffords, Gina Linetti, Michael Hitchcock, and Norm Scully, and their serious and stern commanding officer, Captain Raymond Holt.

One of the main reasons behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine's immense popularity is fan favorite Jake Peralta's quick-witted dialogues coupled with hilarious wordplay. Jake is the goofball of the squad, who communicates through jokes despite being one of the best detectives in the precinct.

Before you stream the final season of the hit show on Netflix, check out these unforgettable quotes by Jake Peralta, which include the best of his hilarious one-liners as well as his most relatable quotes.

Top 5 Jake Peralta dialogues

1) “Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. No doubt, no doubt, no doubt.”

This fan-favorite catchphrase by Jake Peralta appears in almost every episode. Jake uses this line whenever he feels uneasy or finds himself stuck in an awkward or unpleasant situation. Saying “cool” is Jake's way of coping with an issue when he is nervous, whether it be due to learning about potential medical problems or when he is accused of being guilty in court.

Jake also casually expresses his displeasure and frustration with this dialogue. When something doesn’t go his way, he often delivers the “cools” in rapid succession, with a few “no doubts” thrown into the mix to show that he is not happy about the situation. It is an extremely popular line since it's both minimal and hyperbolic.

2) “Actually, someone reported that they couldn’t find your head. But we found it; it was up your butt. You’re a fireman; you should know how to treat that burn.”

The first thing you should know about this typical Jake Peralta comeback is that he uses it on Fire Marshall Boone. It's a fantastic insult that Jake uses as a retort to being called a “donut,” an allusion to the stereotypical connection of American policemen with donuts. A subsequent high-five with his fellow detective and best friend Charles Boyle (played by Joe Lo Truglio) only makes this classic burn more impactful.

From the minute Boone enters the scene, you can sense the tension between the New York Police Department and the New York Fire Department as they are well-known enemies throughout the series. Problems arise when they cannot decide which department has jurisdiction over the crime scene.

3) “‘Be myself’ — what kind of garbage advice is that?”

When Jake Peralta wanted to marry Amy Santiago (played by Melissa Fumero), he wanted her father to approve of him. Jake received counsel from his fellow officers to just be himself and not put too much pressure on himself. Jake responds by telling Captain Holt (played by Andre Braugher) that this advice is absolutely “garbage.”

Leaving aside the sardonic tone, the remark also has a sad undertone of insecurity. It is only natural that this highly popular one-liner is now available on mugs and t-shirts.

4) “Point is, haters gonna hate. Shake it off. Taylor Swift, always right.”

Jake Peralta is a proud Swiftie. In this scene, Jake borrows pop icon Taylor Swift's song Shake It Off to coach Terry Jeffords (played by Terry Crews) on how to deal with his bullies. He advises that haters can always hate him, but the only thing he can do is ignore them. Undoubtedly, this is an excellent piece of life advice.

This isn't the first time Jake has made a Taylor Swift reference on the show. He has made numerous references to Swift throughout the series. Brooklyn Nine-Nine even released a video compilation of all the times Jake referred to Swift.

5) “If anything, I see you as a bother figure, because you're always bothering me.”

In one episode, Jake Peralta mistakenly addresses Captain Holt as “dad.” He wanted to say “Thanks, man,” but instead accidentally blurted out “Thanks, dad.” Everyone caught this Freudian slip and started teasing him, including Holt, who asked Jake whether he saw him as a father figure. The dialogue is an amusing defense from the embarrassed Jake.

Despite not having a father, Jake the manchild had father issues. When Holt became the captain of the precinct, Jake naturally started seeing him as a father-like figure. As everyone started pulling his leg, he attempted to shift the attention to the suspected criminal who was seated in front of them by using this memorable pun.

