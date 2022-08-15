Twitter explodes as Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season lands on Netflix

Fans of the iconic cop comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine have some great news. The show's eighth and final season is now available to stream on Netflix. Season 8 arrived on the platform on August 13, 2022, and fans have gone berserk on Twitter ever since the show hit the streaming giant.

ℕ𝕚𝕔𝕖 💮 @ongsotteu Brooklyn 99 s8 on Netflix! 🤩 But i don't want to watch it because I'll know how the whole series ends Brooklyn 99 s8 on Netflix! 🤩 But i don't want to watch it because I'll know how the whole series ends 💔😭

The eighth season premiered on August 12, 2021, and ended on September 16, 2021. It received highly positive reviews from both viewers and critics. With that said, read on to find out how people took the news of the show being available on Netflix.

Fans go berserk as Brooklyn Nine-Nine hits Netflix

Several fans took to Twitter to share the news that their favorite series has arrived on Netflix. Many expressed unbridled enthusiasm and put out emotional tweets. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

(っ﹏-) .｡o 🐁 @muzzledolly OMG OMG NEE SEASON OF BROOKLYN 99 ON NETFLIX IM GONNA WATCH IT ALL IN A SINGULAR DAY OMG OMG NEE SEASON OF BROOKLYN 99 ON NETFLIX IM GONNA WATCH IT ALL IN A SINGULAR DAY

jay 🐈‍⬛ @shelovesjpark #JAKE #ENHYPEN_JAKE Can someone at the fansign actually tell jake that season 8 of brooklyn 99 is now available on netflix hahahaha I was so excited today and I couldnt stop thinking of jake because he watched the series too! Can someone at the fansign actually tell jake that season 8 of brooklyn 99 is now available on netflix hahahaha I was so excited today and I couldnt stop thinking of jake because he watched the series too! 😂😂😂😂 #JAKE #ENHYPEN_JAKE

Julie Wasdell @JWasdell Brooklyn 99 S8 finally out on Netflix. Noice. Brooklyn 99 S8 finally out on Netflix. Noice.

nessa ❣️ @yamakeneko season 8 of brooklyn 99 is finally out on netflix WHEN I TELL YOU I SCREAMED- season 8 of brooklyn 99 is finally out on netflix WHEN I TELL YOU I SCREAMED-

ᴺᵃᵗ | 김한빈 💚 @131Viola Jusr found out that Brooklyn 99 last season now available on netflix i might cry a little byee Jusr found out that Brooklyn 99 last season now available on netflix i might cry a little byee https://t.co/lv7N9GuTBm

- thvnder⁷ ✰ 🌙 @hobiflares SEASON 8 OF BROOKLYN 99 IS STREAMING ON NETFLIX, YES. SEASON 8 OF BROOKLYN 99 IS STREAMING ON NETFLIX, YES.

a snobbish sloth @kafka_____ How can i work when there's complete season 8 of Brooklyn 99 on Netflix How can i work when there's complete season 8 of Brooklyn 99 on Netflix

blank?? @haizelyn_ yay S8 of brooklyn 99 is on netflix like finally yay S8 of brooklyn 99 is on netflix like finally

raf @naraffff Brooklyn 99 last season is on Netflix lessgooooooo Brooklyn 99 last season is on Netflix lessgooooooo

Fans are clearly excited about the series' arrival on Netflix. Last year, the final season garnered massive viewership on NBC and also received high praise from critics.

More details about Brooklyn Nine-Nine

The eighth and final season of the show is set in a post-COVID world in 2021. All the main characters return and the show carries on with its charming goofiness.

One of the most anticipated shows of 2021, Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 received overwhelmingly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Some of the plotlines for the final season were reportedly tweaked after the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent protests. The official synopsis of the series, according to NBC, reads:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his stoically ever-professional captain, Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), along with their diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. In this final season of the series, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.''

A quick look at the cast

The show stars Andy Samberg in the lead role as Jake Peralta, along with Stephanie Beatriz and Terry Crews, and many others, in supporting roles. Samberg has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the lead role. The actor has been a part of several popular films and shows over the years, including Saturday Night Live, Cuckoo, and Palm Springs, to name a few.

Stephanie Beatriz plays the role of Rosa Diaz in the series. Beatriz essayed the character of Sonia in Modern Family, Carla in In the Heights, and many more. Terry Crews, known for his performances in Blended, Idiocracy, and Tales of the Walking Dead, stars as Terry Jeffords in the series. The film also stars several other actors in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle

Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago

Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock

Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt

Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully

The series is helmed by Dan Goor and Michael Schur.

Don't forget to catch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 on Netflix.

