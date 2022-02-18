John Mulaney and Andy Samberg's Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers voices leave the internet frustrated

The trailer for Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers was launched on Tuesday and by the looks of it, it can be said that it is a brand new take on quite a timeworn concept. Disney has collaborated with The Lonely Island to depict the metaphysical, bizarre and evidently self-aware story of what happened to the two highly adventurous chipmunks, Chip and Dale.

30 years after the cherished animated show came to an end, John Mulaney has given voice to Chip and Andy Samberg has given voice to Dale.

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers is all set to premiere on May 20, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. It is very much made for adults who were kids back in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and probably used to watch Tailspin and Darkwing Duck while being cautious of reboots after witnessing The Smurfs and Alvin & the Chipmunks.

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers - Trailer releases and the internet is frustrated

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg gives voices to Chip and Dale

Since the launch of the trailer, it has started to create a lot of buzz, but not for the right reasons. Viewers seem to be feeling frustrated after hearing John Mulaney and Andy Samberg's Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers voices. They took to Twitter to express their borderline disappointment.

Ash Paulsen 🏳️‍🌈 @AshPaulsen



I'm just shocked Disney greenlit this concept at all, Chip and Dale having adult human voices is either the worst or best part of this very weird #ChipNDale movie trailer (maybe both?) & I can't decide which

The trailer for the animated movie discloses that it will feature a never-before-seen mixture of 2-D and 3-D live-action and animation, as the iconic duo resides in a world where barriers between human and cartoon characters have been broken and all the big stars coexist in present-day Los Angeles.

It further showcases the delusionary dynamics of the plot, where Dale has had CGI surgery so that he can keep up with old trends and return to his stardom.

Hikari Kenzaki @HikariKenzaki

Go back and give people an actual Rescue Rangers movie with real voice actors.

Go back and give people an actual Rescue Rangers movie with real voice actors. Not a 90-minute Lonely Island skit with occasional references to the show. Seriously, #chipndale movie. Please pull a Sonic the Hedgehog and just don't.

The 2-minute teaser trailer lays an array of Easter eggs, highlighting Indiana Jones and Chip’s notable costume, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, the hit cult-classic that mixed live-action with 2-D as well as Aladdin, My Little Pony, Jurassic Park and a hilarious jibe at Cats (2019) for its bad CGI.

Lonely Abandoned Beagle @AbandonedLizard

Someone pointed this out so I think they're right that they think they're going to address #ChipNDale's voices in the movie by saying their dialogue was sped up during their show's post production. Considering how meta the movie already is, there's no better way to explain it.

Dan Gregor and Doug Mand have served as the writers for Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers. They have previously written for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and How I Met Your Mother. Akiva Schaffer, the Emmy-winning director, has served as the director of the movie.

The ensemble voice cast also includes KiKi Layne, Eric Bana, Will Arnett, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Dennis Haysbert, Tress MacNeille, Seth Rogen, Tim Robinson, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell.

Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers will arrive at Disney+ May 20, 2022.

