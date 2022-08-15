Exclusive: Terry Crews on how he was catfished like his Tales of the Walking Dead character

Terry Crews and Olivia Munn teamed up for the inaugural episode of Tales of the Walking Dead, the newest offering from AMC. The first episode of this anthology series followed Joe, a doomsday prepper played by Crews, on his journey to find love.

Unfortunately, Sandra (the lady of his dreams and someone he encountered in a chatroom) turned out to be a nightmare. Played by Kersti Bryan, she was even more psychotic and frightening than the zombies populating the universe. But then, sometimes, art emulates life.

Kersti Bryan @kerstidanger I received a rare gift of a role that I still kinda can’t believe happened. Catch me alongside @terrycrews @oliviamunn in the PREMIERE of Tales Of the Walking Dead. Sun Aug 14 @ 9pmET. On AMC and @AMCPlus I received a rare gift of a role that I still kinda can’t believe happened. Catch me alongside @terrycrews @oliviamunn in the PREMIERE of Tales Of the Walking Dead. Sun Aug 14 @ 9pmET. On AMC and @AMCPlus https://t.co/TWzg5lh7Yw

In an interview with E! News, Terry Crews mentioned how Melissa McBride, who plays the iconic Carol Peletier in The Walking Dead, welcomed him into the family with an Instagram DM. Only, this wasn't the case at all. He clarified the same in an SK POP Exclusive.

Tales of the Walking Dead Exclusive: Terry Crews was catfished!

Crews was dismayed to learn that the account that had messaged him was not actually Melissa McBride's official account. The Tales of the Walking Dead star had been deceived. He said:

"Well, first of all, I got to straighten this out. This is great. I'm glad you asked that. Melissa McBride. I love her as Carol. She's been there since the beginning. And I got a message on Instagram. But I found out that wasn't really her. I got catfished. Just like Joe does in this series. It wasn't her. And I was like, 'Oh my god. I said this in an interview.'"

When Terry Crews ran into McBride in person, the Tales of the Walking Dead star had a rather interesting encounter. At that moment, the actor realized how similar the situation was to the episode he'd recently starred in:

"And I got a chance to meet Melissa. And she looked at me like, 'Really?' She was so nice but it wasn't her. And I said, 'Boy, just like Joe does with Sandra in this whole thing.' You believe the internet. And Terry Crews believed the internet too. And it's so wild because you found out that half the internet is not real. You can live a whole life vicariously on the internet and not touch reality one bit. But it's a testament to what this world is now."

The story of Joe and Evie may be a standalone Tales of the Walking Dead episode, but since both of their characters survive, the tale (no pun intended) is far from over.

A Walking Dead megafan, Crews is open to the idea of starring in one of the many spinoffs following the conclusion of the series. Even the upcoming Rick Grimes and Michonne show, which has been the topic of many a conversation, is something he'd consider:

"But this is the other thing that's so wonderful. That Joe does live in this episode. He survives. And now he is open to being in any of the series from Maggie and Negan, to Daryl's France series, all the way to the new Rick and Michonne series. And I would literally jump at the chance to bring Joe back in any one of those iterations, in any one of those series, because I love this character so much."

New episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead air Sundays at 9:00 pm ET/8c on AMC and stream one week early on AMC+.

