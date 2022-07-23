Why a Rick Grimes and Michonne spinoff makes more sense than a Walking Dead movie

Rick Grimes and Michonne, the first couple of the apocalypse, will reunite in an upcoming series as announced at the San Diego Comic Con.

The series begins with six episodes in 2023, which opens up the possibility of new seasons. There are multiple Walking Dead spinoffs coming our way from AMC, but this is pretty much the one to watch out for. The series started as the story of Rick Grimes and The Walking Dead has not felt the same since Grimes' departure in Season 9.

Kirsten @SDCC 😊 @KirstenAcuna Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira surprised fans on the #SDCC stage instead to announce that they will conclude Rick and Michonne's story in 6 episodes next yr airing on AMC+ Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira surprised fans on the #SDCC stage instead to announce that they will conclude Rick and Michonne's story in 6 episodes next yr airing on AMC+ https://t.co/CUJAzTpavJ

The Rick and Michonne journey so far: Why should fans look forward to a spinoff?

The Walking Dead began with Rick Grimes, a sheriff's deputy on the search for his family in a world torn asunder by zombies galore. Along the way, he met new people and adopted them as his own brothers and sisters, discovering a new family in them.

Michonne came into his life early on in the series, but did not let her guard down and open up until much later.

TWD Universe @twdufans Rick Grimes movies no more. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will star in a Rick and Michonne 6-episode spinoff series coming to AMC in 2023! Rick Grimes movies no more. Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will star in a Rick and Michonne 6-episode spinoff series coming to AMC in 2023! 🔥 https://t.co/BPVgQZL42S

Even as zombies snapped their jowls around the two, romance blossomed between them and they surpassed every hurdle together until Season 9, when Andrew Lincoln, the man who immortalized the character of Rick Grimes, chose to depart the series and spend time with his real family in the United Kingdom.

Danai Gurira, who played Michonne, would depart a season later in order to expand her body of work to include other creative pursuits.

Despite Lincoln's departure, the story of Rick Grimes continued in the cinematic medium. His name came up on The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a show that focused on the group that flew him away in a helicopter. As for the parent show - The Walking Dead - it continued beating without its heart and soul, until now.

Nixing the movie in favor of a television show is probably the best decision AMC Networks could have made at this particular point in time, because it is impossible to wrap up the story of two such pivotal and well-loved characters in just a few hours.

Undead Walking @UndeadWalkingFS #SDCC Rick Grimes and Michonne will be back for a panel AND a spin-off show in 2023! #TheWalkingDead Rick Grimes and Michonne will be back for a panel AND a spin-off show in 2023! #TheWalkingDead #SDCC https://t.co/r70xgYk2YF

Then, of course, there is the reunion. Michonne has been on the hunt for the man she loves, and the warrior will leave no stone unturned in her quest to find him.

But perhaps the most compelling reason why a series makes more sense is because the showrunners are already adept in this art form. This is the format in which we discovered the characters. Making cinema is a whole different ballgame.

Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd has previously commented on the difficulties of film as a medium, and instead of reinventing the wheel, our beloved cast is returning to a style they've already enthralled millions with.

Taking all this into consideration (and with all due respect to the mothership, The Walking Dead), the spinoff sounds like a far more exciting proposition at this point.

Could Rick Grimes and Michonne appear in The Walking Dead as well?

With only eight episodes left until the series concludes, this seems like a far-fetched proposition right now. Especially when you consider that the entire series has been filmed, and tearful goodbyes were allegedly doled out.

archive reedus @normanarchive Norman Reedus in a photo posted by Raine Hood after videos of The Walking Dead’s wrap party.



via @/rainehood0526 on instagram Norman Reedus in a photo posted by Raine Hood after videos of The Walking Dead’s wrap party. via @/rainehood0526 on instagram https://t.co/tjxa0YwfXw

However, nobody except Chief Content Officer, Scott M. Gimple, knows how all the pieces in The Walking Dead Universe fit in. How does the show conclude without Rick Grimes and Michonne, the two stars who proved that however dark the world may get, there is always balm in Gilead?

Stay tuned to SK Pop for updates on the upcoming show.

