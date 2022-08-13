Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 2 spoiler-free review- What happened while Rick Grimes was in a coma?

Tales of the Walking Dead episode 2 veers away from the familiar. And depending upon what the faithful seek from the franchise, this could either be a blessing or a curse.

Entitled Blair/Gina, based on the two main characters played by Parker Posey and Jillian Bell, it deals with events immediately following the onset of the zombie apocalypse. Set in Atlanta, Georgia, Tales of the Walking Dead episode 2 coincides with what happened when Rick Grimes was in a coma. As long-time viewers of the show are doubtless aware, he woke up to the world having gone to hell.

No, Blair and Gina do not get along at all. Working for the Circle of Trust insurance company, they play the parts of a boss and an employee who openly despise one another. But when the phone lines light up and the end of the world is in sight, things are set into motion.

Tales of the Walking Dead episode 2 - the verdict

There is a sense of security in familiarity. Viewers of The Walking Dead are accustomed to a certain style of storytelling that has spanned eleven seasons, without even counting the spinoffs.

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 2 may be more in line with the Stephen King short story That feeling, you can only say what it is in French. Fans who do not want their beloved franchise to deviate from the norm may be disappointed. Others who believe that the once-great institution of popular television has become staler than usual may find it refreshing.

This reviewer certainly thought that as a standalone, this episode holds its own. There is a comedic touch to Tales of the Walking Dead episode 2, and the light-hearted nature of the episode is welcome.

