Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 3 spoiler-free review: The terrifying tale of Dee becoming Alpha 

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 3 is the origin story of one of the greatest villains in the universe.

Samantha Morton terrified us with her portrayal of the demented Alpha, the leader of The Whisperers and the primary antagonist of Seasons 9 and 10. But the story of how Alpha came to be may be even more terrifying.

Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 3 sees Dee transform into Alpha

The episode begins with Dee (what Alpha was known as before her transformation) on a boat. She is incredibly jealous of Brooke, the woman in charge, who believes in maintaining tradition and a sense of how the world used to be. When Lydia finds herself drawn to Brooke over her mother, everything is set in motion.

And it does take a while. Despite Dee clearly being a misfit on the boat, unkempt and unhinged, she does try to blend in, in her own unique way. She does so despite the barbs and the comments directed at her. And even her own daughter, gravitating toward another woman over her own mother.

In Tales of the Walking Dead Episode 3, Dee understands that her daughter needs to realize that the world out there is harsh. Her mistrust of someone aboard the boat is the central theme of the story. We don't even have to go into spoiler territory to declare that, in the Walking Dead universe, no utopia (boat or otherwise) exists for very long.

How does she become a Whisperer? Tales of the Walking Dead handles the part wonderfully. The pacing is quick, the story is captivating, and the direction from the great Michael E. Satrazemis makes it this humble reviewer's pick for the best story of the season thus far.

We already know how her story ends, but Tales of the Walking Dead showcases a critical aspect of Alpha's journey. Samantha Morton delivers an acting masterclass, and by the time you're done watching the episode, you can't decide whether you want to shake her hand or stay a mile away from this fiendish being.

The highly anticipated new episodic anthology series will premiere on Sunday, August 14 at 9:00 pm ET on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+. Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

