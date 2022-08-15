"Not off to a great start": Twitter users review Terry Crews' Tales of The Walking Dead episode

AMC's new horror anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, debuted on the network on Sunday, August 14, 2022. A spinoff of The Walking Dead, the show tells a different story in each episode, featuring familiar characters from The Walking Dead alongside new ones.

Twitter's reaction to the series has been mixed, with one user pointing out that the show isn't ''off to a great start.''

While many netizens praised the storyline and casting, others criticized the writing. Keep reading to find out what else netizens have to say about the new show.

Tales of the Walking Dead polarizes fans on Twitter

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Tales of the Walking Dead. Most of the criticism levied at the series revolved around hasty production and careless writing. Here are some of the negative reactions:

HoldertheBold💎 @staxshelly 🏼 #TalesOfTheWalkingDead 13 minutes of a show where the dog dies immediately, and not much else. 17 Minutes of commercials. #TalesOfTheWalkingDead 13 minutes of a show where the dog dies immediately, and not much else. 17 Minutes of commercials.👎🏼

Saul Arvelo @THESaulArvelo Yikes, #TalesOfTheWalkingDead is so bad. 20 mins left of this first episode and I don’t see redemption in sight. Yikes, #TalesOfTheWalkingDead is so bad. 20 mins left of this first episode and I don’t see redemption in sight.

Gwimo (he/they) @EnnuiPrayer Literally, don't come into my comments and give me reasons. The episode was poorly written and a weak start to an anthology series. Twilight Zone. The Outer Limits. Tales from the Crypt. I GREW UP watching these shows. This 1st episode of #TalesOfTheWalkingDead was bad. Literally, don't come into my comments and give me reasons. The episode was poorly written and a weak start to an anthology series. Twilight Zone. The Outer Limits. Tales from the Crypt. I GREW UP watching these shows. This 1st episode of #TalesOfTheWalkingDead was bad.

Raphael @Raphael22517167 #talesofthewalkingdead #TalesOfTWD this is really cringy and trash. Really doubt anyone is gonna watch this garbage. Just end it #talesofthewalkingdead #TalesOfTWD this is really cringy and trash. Really doubt anyone is gonna watch this garbage. Just end it

RestInHeaven mom🙏🏽🕊😔#BLM @BlackdragonSix #TalesOfTheWalkingDead Seriously tho, that opening theme song is just terrible. You wouldn't know it's a show about zombies if you heard that bland upbeat song. Wtf was they thinking? #TalesOfTWD Seriously tho, that opening theme song is just terrible. You wouldn't know it's a show about zombies if you heard that bland upbeat song. Wtf was they thinking? #TalesOfTWD #TalesOfTheWalkingDead

On the flipside, many viewers praised the series premiere and registered their interest in seeing what lies ahead.

Joe Makowski @FlatterNewt1036 Just got done watching the series premiere of #TalesOfTheWalkingDead and it was pretty good. @terrycrews and @oliviamunn are great actors for this universe and I can’t wait to see what else this show has to offer. Just got done watching the series premiere of #TalesOfTheWalkingDead and it was pretty good. @terrycrews and @oliviamunn are great actors for this universe and I can’t wait to see what else this show has to offer. https://t.co/SEaFE5YRkI

THEE DJ 🇺🇲 @DJoftheOri



I thought it was okay. Not bad, not great. Did anyone watch the first episode of #TalesOfTheWalkingDead tonight? If so, what did you think?I thought it was okay. Not bad, not great. Did anyone watch the first episode of #TalesOfTheWalkingDead tonight? If so, what did you think?I thought it was okay. Not bad, not great.

In brief, about Tales of the Walking Dead: Plot, cast and what to expect

According to AMC, the official synopsis for the show reveals that it will showcase the "apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of The Walking Dead.'' Much like the original franchise, this spinoff too, is full of violence.

The trailer for the show has a creepy undertone, but with six different stories, viewers can expect an entertaining and intense watch with emotional and thematic depth similar to that of the original series.

The show also features a number of prominent actors playing pivotal roles, including Terry Crews and Olivia Munn, among others.

Terry Crews, who plays the role of Joe in the series, has appeared in a number of popular films and shows over the years, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Hates Chris and Blended.

Olivia Munn essays the character of Evie in the spinoff. Munn is known for her memorable roles in TV shows such as The Newsroom, Six and The Rock. She has also been a part of films like The Gateway, Love Wedding Repeat and Buddy Games, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the series also stars:

Parker Posey as Blair

Samantha Morton as Alpha

Jillian Bell as Gina

Lauren Glazier as Brooke

Tales of the Walking Dead is currently streaming on AMC+.

