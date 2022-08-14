What time will Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 episode 1 air on AMC? Release date and more explored

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1, the highly anticipated spin-off series of The Walking Dead, is all set to make its arrival with Episode 1, on AMC this Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 9 PM ET. The thrilling zombie apocalypse horror anthology drama series is the work of creators Channing Powell and Scott M. Gimple.

The Tales of the Walking Dead comic book series, written by Tony Moore, Robert Kirkman, and Charlie Adlard, served as the inspiration for the television show. The upcoming AMC series is also the 4th installment in the Walking Dead franchise.

The horror drama anthology series stars Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Samantha Morton, Scarlett Blum, Lauren Glazier, Poppy Liu, Anthony Edwards, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Loan Chabanol, and a few others.

Since the news of Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 was released by AMC, viewers have been eagerly waiting to see how the latest installment in the highly popular The Walking Dead franchise will turn out.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Season 1 of the series.

Know all about Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 before its premiere on AMC

What are the release date and time of Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 on AMC?

Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1, titled Evie / Joe, will be released on Sunday, August 14, 2022, on the popular network AMC. The airtime of Episode 1 of Season 1 is 9 PM ET.

It is safe to say that fans of The Walking Dead have been buzzing with excitement to see how the premiere episode of the much-awaited series will unfold.

New episodes are set to be released on a weekly basis, exclusively on AMC. Take a closer look at the release dates for the rest of the episodes of the series' Season 1 here.

Episode 2: Blair / Gina - August 21, 2022

Episode 3: Dee - August 28, 2022

Episode 4: Amy / Dr. Everett - September 4, 2022

Episode 5: Davon - September 11, 2022

Episode 6: La Doña - September 18, 2022

How's the official trailer for the series looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 here:

The official trailer for the anthology series provides the audience with some glimpses of the thrilling and quite arresting upcoming spin-off series. By the looks of it, it seems like viewers are in for a hair-raising thriller rollercoaster ride with six riveting post-apocalyptic stories.

Who are the cast members of Season 1 of the series?

The actors who will be appearing in the first season of the show are Terry Crews as Joe, Olivia Munn as Evie, Parker Posey as Blair, Jillian Bell as Gina, Samantha Morton as Alpha, Scarlett Blum as Lydia, Lauren Glazier as Brooke, Poppy Liu as Amy, Anthony Edwards as Dr. Chauncey Everett, and Jessie T. Usher as Davon.

Other actors on the cast list include Embeth Davidtz as Amanda, Loan Chabanol as Nora, Gage Munroe as Arnaud, Daniella Pineda as Idalia, and Danny Ramirez as Eric.

Don't forget to watch Tales of the Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 1, debuting on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 9 PM ET, on AMC.

