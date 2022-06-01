This Is Going to Hurt cast list: Ben Whishaw, Alex Jennings and others to star in AMC + series

This Is Going to Hurt, the highly arresting medical comedy drama show, is all set to make its debut this June 2 (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform AMC+. The series will consist of seven episodes collectively. The BBC and AMC are the producers of the show.

The series has taken inspiration from beloved writer and comedian Adam Kay's 2017 memoir, which has the same name as the series. Adam Kay has also written a screenplay for the series while Tom Kingsley and Lucy Forbes served as co-directors.

A synopsis of the series says:

"Based on the best-selling non-fiction memoir of the same name, the series follows junior doctor Adam Kay in his chaotic job in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. As well as managing the disorder and fatigue of hospital life, from unexpectedly assisting in bloody births to dealing with the unexpected deaths of patients, Adam must navigate his personal relationships, including with his parents who he has not come out to. All the while, the vicious cycle of working exacts a cumulative effect on his ability to handle it all."

The series is all set to star Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay, the lead character of the series. Apart from Whishaw, other actors on the show's cast list include Ambika Mod, Alex Jennings, Rory Fleck Byrne, Michele Austin, Ashley McGuire and several others.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the cast list of This Is Going to Hurt.

The cast list of This Is Going to Hurt explored

Ben Whishaw as Adam Kay

Notable and critically acclaimed British producer and actor Ben Whishaw will be seen portraying the lead character of Adam Kay in the series This Is Going to Hurt.

The actor has also been a part of several movies, including The Trench, The Escort, My Brother Tom, Ready When You Are Mr. McGill, Enduring Love, Layer Cake, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, I'm Not There, Brideshead Revisited, The Danish Girl, Mary Poppins Returns, No Time to Die, Skyfall and some others.

He has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, including Other People's Children, Criminal Justice, The Hour, Nathan Barley, London Spy, A Very English Scandal, Fargo and a few others.

Alex Jennings as Nigel Lockhart

Well-known English actor Alex Jennings will be seen playing one of the most significant characters, Nigel Lockhart in the comedy drama series This Is Going to Hurt.

Over the years, the actor has also been a part of several movies and TV series, entailing War Requiem, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Four Feathers, The Wings of the Dove, Castles in the Sky, The Lady in the Van, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Munich – The Edge of War and a few others.

He has also been a part of several renowned TV series, including The Franchise Affair, Alfonso Bonzo, Screenplay, Liberty! The American Revolution, Too Much Sun, The State Within, Cranford, Silk, The Crown, A Very English Scandal, Gold Digger and several others.

Ambika Mod as Shruti Acharya

Actress Ambika Mod will be seen portraying one of the most crucial characters in Shruti Acharya.

Ambika Mod is a highly passionate and talented actress who has been a part of a number of movies and TV series, including Trying, The B@it, The Sacrifice (aka Leila Margot), Granddaughter, The Mash Report and Fair Bnb.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see what this promising actress will bring to the table in the AMC + series.

Other actors on the cast list entail Ashley McGuire as Vicky Houghton, Rory Fleck Byrne as Harry Muir, Michele Austin as Tracy, Kadiff Kirwan as Julian, Harriet Walter as Veronique and several other actors.

This Is Going to Hurt will premiere on June 2, 2022, exclusively on AMC +.

