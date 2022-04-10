What time will Better Call Saul Season 6 air on AMC and AMC+? Release date, plot and more about the show

Better Call Saul is all set to air its season 6 which is reportedly the last season, and the legendary Saul Goodman, otherwise known as Jimmy McGill, is returning one last time. This is the final time that fans are going to see the ultimate transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman, from a loveable up-and-coming lawyer to a scummy criminal lawyer.

Season 5 ended on an eventful note. It has been almost two years since the last season came out. Now that the final season is here, fans are waiting with anticipation and excitement to see if the cast and crew offer a worthy ending to the legendary show. Here’s everything to know about Better Call Saul season 6.

What will Better Call Saul season 6 be about?

Although the plot details for season 6 are being kept under wraps, there is an official synopsis that has been released that reads as follows:

"Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman."

It continues:

"From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul, and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus, Nacho, and Lalo are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes."

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season below.

Season 5 ended with Jimmy getting uncomfortably close to the cartel business, while Kim is adamant about ruining Howard Hamlin’s life. Meanwhile, Nacho helped Gus carry out some nefarious activities in the Salamanca compound albeit unsuccessfully. Now Gus will want to locate Nacho. More information will be revealed in the sixth season.

When will the final season air? How to watch the series?

Netflix UK & Ireland @NetflixUK The 13 episode season will be split into two parts. Eps 1+2 will arrive on 19 April, with the next 5 episodes airing weekly. After a break, the final run of 6 episodes will begin on 12 July. The 13 episode season will be split into two parts. Eps 1+2 will arrive on 19 April, with the next 5 episodes airing weekly. After a break, the final run of 6 episodes will begin on 12 July. https://t.co/3gVmxpVTY5

Better Call Saul Season 6 premieres with two episodes on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET. The episodes will be aired on the AMC channel. However, for those without cable, the series can be streamed online on AMC+.

The 13-episode season will be split into two parts. Episode 1 and 2 will drop on April 18, 2022, with the next 5 episodes airing weekly. After a break, the final run of 6 episodes will begin again from July 11, 2022. The series will also be coming to Netflix, albeit later.

Edited by Khushi Singh