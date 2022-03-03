What is Bob Odenkirk's net worth? Fortune explored as actor reveals he was bankrupt before Breaking Bad

Bob Odenkirk garnered recognition for his performance as Saul Goodman on AMC’s Breaking Bad. During a recent appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, Odenkirk revealed that he was bankrupt before being offered the role on the critically acclaimed series.

The actor recalled how Breaking Bad was not a popular show at the time, and his agent had advised him to turn it down. Odenkirk said:

“And I was like, ‘Dude, I haven’t said no in a year and a half – but maybe you didn’t notice that'.”

Before being cast on Breaking Bad, Odenkirk had been trying his luck at directing; he worked on several film projects that did not work out financially. During the conversation with Stern, he disclosed that he lacked creativity and vision.

Odenkirk said that the film he was directing left him in a financial hole, forcing him to call his business manager for help, who then surprised him by applying for a $900,000 loan to help his client stay afloat.

Although Bob Odenkirk was initially skeptical about the role, he consulted a friend before accepting it. He said:

“I still checked it out, I still wanted to know what the h*ll the show was. I called a friend, somebody I’d been writing with — Reid Harrison — and he goes, ‘Oh, that’s the best show on TV. You gotta do that. That’s the best thing there is.’”

His performance on Breaking Bad led the character to have his own spinoff; Better Call Saul premiered in 2015 on AMC and is scheduled to end later this year.

Bob Odenkirk’s net worth explored

Bob Odenkirk is mostly known for his performance in Breaking Bad (Image via John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Bob Odenkirk is mostly known for his role as Saul Goodman on the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul. He has also received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for both shows.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 59-year-old is estimated to be worth around $16 million, having made his fortune from his work as an actor, comedian, writer, director, and producer.

In 1998, the Blood into Wine star and his wife Naomi Odenkirk purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for $675,000. The 2,900 sq. ft. property featured vaulted ceilings, and large windows that offered stunning views of the surrounding canyons and city lights.

The pair put the house up for sale for $2.49 million in 2014. However, they settled for $2.45 million.

They then purchased a property in Bronson Canyon for $675,000 in 2010. However, the house had fallen into disrepair and it was assumed that the couple would renovate and sell it or hold on to it for rental income. Given its modest nature, it was considered unlikely that they would ever live in it.

Bob Odenkirk then bought a 2,800 sq. ft. home in Hollywood Hills in 2015. He and his wife spent $3.3 million on the property, which featured traditional Spanish styling and beautiful views of the surrounding canyons. The outdoor area had other facilities such as a pool, spa, and manicured gardens.

Odenkirk earned $100,000 for each episode of Breaking Bad. However, when he began starring on and producing Better Call Saul, he earned $150,000 for each episode during the first season. He currently earns $200,000 per episode, which adds up to $2 million per season.

Bob Odenkirk's on-set heart attack

On July 27, 2021, Bob Odenkirk suffered a minor heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul. He discussed his health on Howard Stern’s show, mentioning that CPR, defibrillators, and staying in shape helped saved his life.

Someone from the set was able to carry out CPR on Odenkirk after he collapsed, and a defibrillator was used on him three times. He explained:

“Which is actually a lot, Howard. When the defibrillator doesn’t work once, that’s not good. When it doesn’t work the second time, that is kind of like – forget it. But then they jacked it up a third time, and it got me back to a rhythm.”

Odenkirk said that he was in good physical form from acting in his 2021 thriller, Nobody, and credited it with helping him stay alive. He said that since he was in good shape, it helped enlarge the veins around his heart, allowing more blood to flow to his heart during CPR.

