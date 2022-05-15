What time will Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 air on AMC and AMC+? Details explored 

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6, titled Axe and Grind, will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Monday, May 16 at 9:00 pm ET in the US.

Although Better Call Saul Season 6's first segment aired in April, the second one will not premiere before the second week of July.

The season will come to a close in the month of August. Following the broadcast of episode 6 on May 16, the seventh episode, titled Plan and Execution, will premiere on the following Monday, May 23.

In an interview with TVLine, co-creator of Better Call Saul, Peter Gould, cautioned fans of the unpleasant wait for the second installment of Season 6. He admitted:

"Season 6's part 1 ends on a pretty significant cliffhanger. I think this is going to be a painful few weeks for a few people to find out what happens. Hopefully, people will enjoy the pain and not come after us with torches."

He added:

The final six episodes will be broadcast every week beginning July 11, following the same schedule. The season 6 finale will air on May 23, bringing the Breaking Bad spin-off to a close.

According to an official description issued by AMC, the forthcoming episode will see Kim and Jimmy recruit a knowledgeable source, while Howard examines Jimmy's business operations.

The audience can get a fair idea of where things are headed and the danger that lies ahead in the Axe and Grind promo. As Jimmy and Kim mark more items off their list of things to do with Howard, fans are glad to know that he still hasn't succumbed to the pressure.

This is not the only struggle that Howard will be facing now that he understands what they're up to and is willing to fight back. Breaking Bad included a great deal of conflict between Gus and Walter White, but there was a rivalry that existed even before that. The difficulty with Lalo is that we've previously seen the lengths to which he'll go in order to get information about his opponents.

Season 6 episode 5 of Better Call Saul, titled Black and Blue, signaled the show's penultimate twist. In the same vein as the episodes that came before it, this one continued the tales of Mike and Saul in ways that the audience can only imagine.

Following Howard's discovery of Jimmy's scam in episode 5, it seems that he'll be paying special attention to Saul Goodman for the time being, while Kim is already plotting their next move.

There is also the unanswered issue of what Lalo Salamanca will learn about Gus's superlab if he is effective in locating any of Werner Ziegler's men. This is a mystery that has been hanging about for quite some time.

More about AMC's Better Call Saul

Breaking Bad's spin-off Better Call Saul is a prominent American criminal drama television series with the show's sixth and final 13-episode long season 6 premiere on April 18, 2022.

It follows the lives of former con artist and lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and former cop Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), who wind up working as a drug gang henchman after retiring from the police force.

Both characters' tales are told independently and concurrently in the prequel. However, followers of the original series are aware that their lives will collide at some point in the future, resulting in a bond that will last for a significant amount of time.

The final season of Better Call Saul is divided into two parts, with part one showing weekly right now. The show's episodes premiere on AMC in the United States on Mondays before being released internationally on Netflix on Tuesdays.

