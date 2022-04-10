Better Call Saul Season 6 guest cast list: Walter White, Jesse Pinkman will return to Breaking Bad spin-off

Vince Gilligan, Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator, has confirmed that Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), the stars of the Breaking Bad show, will guest star in the latter's sixth and final season.

The final season of Better Call Saul will follow the final transformation of the show's compromised hero, Jimmy McGill. Jimmy is a well-to-do lawyer, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. What will be the fate of our dear hero? Catch the final season airing soon on AMC this April 18, 2022.

Better Call Saul guest cast list

Gilligan confirmed the news during an interview when he was asked if the actors behind Walt and Jesse would make an appearance in Better Call Saul. To this, the creator has replied,

"It would be a damn shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] appearing, would it not?"

So fans can rejoice since the final season will end with a bang.

Bryan Lee Cranston as Walter White

Bryan Cranston is an American actor best known for his splendid portrayal of Walter White, a high-school chemistry teacher who turns into a drug kingpin when he comes to know he has cancer. White teams up with another drug dealer, and together they decide to produce methamphetamine to make more money.

Cranston's realistic portrayal of the vulnerable White of the early episodes and his transition into a cutthroat criminal in the later seasons won him four Emmy Awards. He reprised his role in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (2019).

His success in Breaking Bad earned Cranston a newfound position as one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, which helped him land several film and television roles, including notable supporting roles in the films Drive (2011), Argo (2012), and Godzilla (2014). His role as the blacklisted Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in the biopic Trumbo (2015) earned Cranston his first Academy Award nomination.

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul is an American actor who starred as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series Breaking Bad and the movie version of the same series called El Camino. Paul won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his roles in Season 3 and Season 4 of Breaking Bad.

Following his success in Breaking Bad, Aaron Paul landed many gigs. He starred in films such as Need for Speed (2014), Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014), Eye in the Sky (2015), and Central Intelligence (2016).

He even voiced Todd Chavez, the beloved character, in the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman (2014–2020). Paul is also famous for portraying Eddie Lane in the Hulu drama series The Path (2016–2018) and Caleb Nichols in the HBO science-fiction drama series Westworld (2020).

Catch Walter White and Jesse Pinkman appearing as guest stars in Better Call Saul alongside regular cast members led by Bob Odenkirk.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar