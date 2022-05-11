Better Call Saul Fortnite concept is every fan's dream come true

Fortnite is rated T for Teens, which is why we might never see it joining forces with a dark comedy series like Breaking Bad. Deadpool arrived in the game because of Marvel, but other prominent series like Game of Thrones and Squid Game are yet to make an appearance, most likely because of their genre.

Regardless, Loopers never miss an opportunity to come up with their own concept art. One such player created a Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad bundle comprising of several cosmetics based on unique details from the series.

Fans of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul heavily appreciated the concept, and here is everything to know about it.

Fortnite x Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul takes the official subreddit by storm

Reddit user u/XGonGiveItToYaX made two bundle concepts featuring the following cosmetics:

Breaking Bad bundle

Walter White outfit

Saul Goodman outfit

Holly White as a 'pet' backbling

Wayfarer 515 Glider

Jesse Pinkman outfit

The RV Glider

Falling Over emote

Too Many Cooks in the RV loading screen

Anyone who has watched Breaking Bad will be hit with nostalgia upon reading the names of these cosmetics. The Krystal Ship RV would have been an unusual but great glider, and the Falling Over emote would have reminded fans of the iconic scene where Walter falls after witnessing... (don't worry, no spoilers!)

Better Call Saul bundle

Saul's Billboard Back Bling

Saul's Mug Harvesting Tool

Saul's Cadilac Glider

Gus Fring outfit

Gus's Boxcutter Harvesting Tool

The Fly Glider

Los Pollos Hermanos Meal Back Bling

Yet again, the cosmetics in this bundle concept are based on some of the best moments and items in Better Call Saul.

If Breaking Bad fans ever use The Fly Glider in Fortnite, they will be reminded of Walter White's legendary battle with a fly during Season 3. Moreover, the Los Pollos Hermanos Meal Back Bling is the perfect way to look back at the restaurant famous for its slow-cooked chicken and distribution of drugs.

Fortnite community reacts to Breaking Bad/ Better Call Saul concept

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans on the r/ForNiteBR subreddit were expecting the concept to be as dark and thrilling as the series, but it turned out to be hilarious. Each member of the community was impressed by the different cosmetic because of their memories associated with certain scenes and characters.

pickle jar from fnaf 6 @Ejr83711241 Credit in video No way there's a breaking bad reference in fortniteCredit in video No way there's a breaking bad reference in fortnite💀 Credit in video https://t.co/AjjQTJ1ckj

u/XGonGiveItToYaX not only chose the most random items, but gave them descriptions that will make any fan crack up. For instance, the Too Many Cooks in the RV loading screen featured Peely. The description shows Walter asking Jesse about the giant sentiment banana in the Krystal Ship.

nut @nutsomething just finished breaking bad and lets just say that walter white fortnite skin better be coming soon just finished breaking bad and lets just say that walter white fortnite skin better be coming soon

It is safe to assume that Breaking Bad fans of the Fortnite community won't mind spending their V-Bucks on cosmetics like the ones aforementioned if the crossover ever takes place.

