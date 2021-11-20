Will Fortnite ever collaborate with Squid Game or other R-Rated shows?

With the rising popularity of Squid Game, players are curious if Fortnite will ever collaborate with R-Rated shows. Fortnite itself is rated T for Teen, and it seems unlikely that Epic Games will ever introduce R-Rated content to it.

Having said that, the latest leaks have suggested that Fortnite is planning to collaborate with Squid Game and Game of Thrones. The article below explains if players should expect such crossovers in the near future or not.

Fortnite players are eagerly waiting for a Squid Game collaboration

With the help of Creative Mode, Fortnite has successfully incorporated several gaming genres other than the usual battle royale mode. Most recently, a plethora of Creative maps based on Squid Game went viral.

Naturally, players then started demanding Squid Game-themed skins and emotes.

Snider McWood @McwoodSnider I'm calling it now, Squid Game will sooner or later be featured in Fortnite I'm calling it now, Squid Game will sooner or later be featured in Fortnite

Many loopers claimed that a Fortnite x Squid Game collaboration was inevitable owing to the incredible popularity of the series. Such claims are further strengthened by the fact that the Squid Game-themed maps are heavily played in Fortnite Creative.

Epic Games recently rolled out a survey that teased upcoming collaborations with shows, creators, video games, and characters. To everyone's surprise, the survey included Squid Game in the list of shows:

Fortnite might collaborate with Game of Thrones in Chapter 3

Another R-Rated crossover that the community is looking forward to is Game of Thrones. Apparently, Chapter 3 will have a winter theme that will be accompanied by the return of Winterfest 2021.

HYPEX @HYPEX Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! Epic are working on an updated version of the Crackshot Cabin & Challenges for next season! https://t.co/zD8MjRRf2P

To make the festive season even better, Epic Games is planning to collaborate with Games of Thrones this year. The popular TV series revolves around the frosty season and the Whitewalkers, and fans would love to see Jon Snow alongside the dragons in Fortnite.

Despite many leaks and rumors, this does not mean that collaborations with Squid Game or Games of Thrones are assured in Fortnite. As of now, the only noticeable R-Rated collaboration is Deadpool, referring to when the Marvel character was included in the Chapter 2 Season 2 Battle Pass.

It is self-evident that Fortnite's player base includes millions of children, owing to which Epic Games has to remain cautious while releasing new content. As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway, and the highly anticipated Chapter 3 will begin on December 7.

Edited by Atul S