Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 review - From romances in Germany to settling scores in the boxing ring 

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn (Sourced from official Facebook page)
Riju Dasgupta
Modified May 10, 2022 06:56 PM IST
Feature

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 takes us from Saul Goodman's new premises in New Mexico all the way to Germany, where Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) is wooing Werner Ziegler's widow.

Yes, this is one of those episodes where you need to do an internet deep dive before everything makes sense. Remember Ziegler, the German engineer who was tasked with building Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito's) superlab? The same gentleman that was killed by Mike Ehrmantraut at the end of Season 4.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 sees Fring lose his cool and calm demeanor with anxiety as he anxiously awaits Lalo Salmanca's massive return. But at the same time, Salamanca is on the other side of the world, trying to charm Margarethe and learn about Werner's secret project. It speaks volumes about Dalton's acting chops that he is able to go from an icy killer to a casanova with barely any effort.

But, even if Salamanca does not resort to violence in this episode (barely), Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) certainly does! Fists fly as he and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) enter a boxing ring to settle their differences. Yes, it's a testament to the show how the most utterly ridiculous segments fit seamlessly into the narrative.

No, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 is not an episode where Goodman or McGill or what-have-you knocks the ghost of Hamlin out for good. We are slowly but surely building to something major, the kettle is reaching boiling point. The ultimate slow burn series will continue to create tension and anticipation until fans are at the edge of their seats.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 5 - the final verdict

There is something very light-hearted about this week's episode. Unfortunately, we know that the storm's going to hit shore soon, and the comedy is likely to turn into tragedy in a matter of weeks.

This episode is not an instant classic like the third episode this season. Nor does it have the 'calm before the storm' feel like the subsequent episode. But it's still an hour-long reminder of why Better Call Saul is the best written series on television.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

